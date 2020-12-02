Benson: 15,302 absentee ballots were rejected

Lansing — Michigan election clerks weeded out 15,302 absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election because they failed to meet legal qualifications, according to data released Wednesday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

The rejections demonstrated "the integrity of Michigan's election," according to a statement by Benson's staff.

"I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted," said Benson, a Detroit Democrat, referring to the 5.5 million voters overall who cast ballots.

Of the 15,302 rejections, 4,090 were because officials determined a voter moved to another jurisdiction before Election Day, and 3,469 were because officials found a voter cast a ballot while alive but then died before the election.

In addition, 3,328 ballots were rejected because they arrived after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The new rejection figures arrived Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump continue to push unproven claims of election fraud into the spotlight in Michigan.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee held a more than six-hour hearing on the counting of absentee ballots in Detroit. On Wednesday night, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, will appear before the House Oversight Committee.

Giuliani and other Trump supporters have claimed that there was enough election fraud in Michigan to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win. But they have not provided proof to back up their assertions, many of which have been knocked down by the courts and election officials.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, by 154,000 votes in Michigan, 14 times Trump's margin of victory here four years earlier. Bipartisan boards of county canvassers in all 83 counties and the Board of State Canvassers have already certified Michigan's results.

Benson's office highlighted that the rate of absentee ballot rejectionsfor signature issues fell from 0.14% in the August primary to 0.1% in the November general election.

“It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors," Benson said.

According to her office, 1,400 ballots were rejected because signatures didn't match, and 1,852 were rejected for not having a signature.

