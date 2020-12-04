Georgia says Sidney Powell’s lawsuit could hinder Senate runoff

Erik Larson

Bloomberg

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told a federal judge that a temporary restraining order granted in a suit by former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell threatens to disrupt the state’s Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The order seeks to preserve data from the Nov. 3 election while Powell pushes for a forensic audit of Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems Inc. machines in three counties. But restrictions mean that the “run-off election will be significantly hindered if not practically precluded altogether,” unless the order is altered soon, Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, said in a filing late Thursday in federal court in Atlanta.

The state said the order will disrupt necessary plans for testing the accuracy of the machines and will lead to long lines when voting in the runoff starts next month.

Powell claims that Dominion machines played a central role in a vast and implausible election-fraud conspiracy involving hundreds of corrupt Democratic election officials in cahoots with Iran and China. She claims both nations infiltrated U.S. voting machines that were originally financed by “foreign oligarchs” to prop up the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

Powell didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, who issued the order on Nov. 29, has stayed the proceeding while both sides appeal. Powell ultimately seeks a court order reversing Georgia’s certification of the election result.

Batten has barred Georgia “from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine” in Cobb, Gwinnett and Cherokee counties.

Freeing election workers to prepare the machines for the runoff won’t put any data at risk because the data has already been securely stored more than once, as have the associated printed ballots and mail-in ballots, the state said. Early voting starts Dec. 14.

“All of this data is required by Georgia law to be retained, even in the absence of the TRO,” the state said.