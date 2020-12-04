House has votes to defy Trump veto of defense bill, Hoyer says

Erik Wasson and Daniel Flatley

Bloomberg

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House has enough votes to override a veto by President Donald Trump of a crucial defense bill over his demand that it include a provision to strip a legal shield for social media platforms.

The National Defense Authorization Act, a massive piece of legislation that, among many things, authorizes military pay raises and extra pay for troops on dangerous missions, has broad support in both the House and Senate and is set to pass both chambers next week.

Trump late Thursday repeated his veto threat after Republicans and Democrats on both the House and Senate armed services panels released their bipartisan agreement on the bill. The Defense Authorization Act has become law every year for the past 59 years.

“Very sadly for our Nation, it looks like Senator @JimInhofe will not be putting the Section 230 termination clause into the Defense Bill. So bad for our National Security and Election Integrity. Last chance to ever get it done. I will VETO!”

He was referring to Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects technology companies from liability over most content published by their users.

Trump also tweeted inaccurately that the defense bill would require “renaming, or even desecration, of National Monuments in National Parks.”

Confederate Generals

The provision, which Trump has previously threatened to veto, actually would apply only to “assets of the Department of Defense,” which doesn’t manage national monuments. The legislation would create a commission to consider modifying or removing names and symbols on military bases tied to the Confederacy.

In July, Trump threatened to veto the measure because it could lead to renaming U.S. military installations that honor Confederate generals, including Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Lee in Virginia.

Hoyer told Bloomberg News in an interview Friday that the House has the votes to override a veto. He tweeted Thursday that he is focused on getting the bill done next week. In the Senate, Inhofe said Wednesday that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told him that the NDAA will come to the floor immediately, which he took to mean early next week, setting up a potential showdown with the president.

Inhofe told reporters earlier Thursday that while he was committed to changing Section 230, “it just doesn’t fit in the NDAA” because it doesn’t deal with the military.

“My mission is to make sure we get a defense authorization bill that is good. And we have one that’s good, it’s ready to go,” Inhofe added.

The legislation, which would also bolster funding authorizations for submarines and fighter aircraft as well as seek to curb racism and discrimination in the military, is expected to pass despite the veto threats.

While politicians from both parties have called for Section 230 to be weakened or revised, Trump and others on the political right have long complained that companies such as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have suppressed conservative opinions. The companies deny the allegations of censorship.

The Trump administration’s wish to alter or even repeal the law has taken on greater urgency since the president was defeated by Joe Biden in November’s election.

The White House has pushed for language that’s similar to the Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act, a bill sponsored by Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican.