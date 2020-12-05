Antrim Co. judge orders preservation of tabulators, election records

A judge has ordered Antrim County to preserve its tabulators and elections materials after a resident challenged the election results based on an initial, inaccurate vote count for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and a close vote on a local marijuana ordinance.

Circuit Judge Kevin Eisenheimer, a former Republican lawmaker, ordered the county Friday evening to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet."

The clerk's office had already agreed to those terms, Eisenheimer noted.

But Eisenheimer in his order also granted William Bailey's motion for a temporary restraining order, show cause order and preliminary injunction, which included requests that Bailey be permitted to take forensic images of the 22 precinct tabulators and investigate those images, thumb drives, software and "master tabulator." The clerk's office argues it does not have a "master tabulator."

It is unclear "what the court has in mind with this order" with this order, said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"However, what we know, and has been previously explained on numerous occasions, is that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk prompted results to be reported incorrectly," said Rollow. "Reporting errors are common, have no impact on tabulation, and are always caught and corrected in the county canvass if not before, as was the case in Antrim County."

More:Why a tiny Northern Michigan county pulled its election results

Bailey, a Village of Central Lake resident, asked the judge Nov. 23 for an investigation into the county's Dominion Voting Systems tabulators based on allegations that the Antrim County election "lacked all accuracy and integrity."

Bailey, in his filings, told the judge that he was one of the initial people to notice a vote reporting error that put Biden thousands of votes ahead of President Donald Trump in the Republican county the morning of Nov. 4.

Bailey said he alerted an election official to the issue, causing the results to be pulled down and later corrected to reflect a more than 5,000 vote lead for Trump in a county where a little more than 16,000 people voted. The clerk's office has said the error would have been caught during the canvassing process if the office wasn't alerted to it earlier.

The issue pushed the county into the center of a debate about the reliability of Dominion Voting Systems, which was used by 47 other counties in Michigan on Nov. 3.

More:Citing conspiracy theories, Michigan GOP electors ask court to name Trump winner

In his Friday order, Eisenheimer didn't mention the presidential vote misallocation, but instead focused on a proposed marijuana retailer ordinance in the Village of Central Lake, where a 262-262 tie was overturned by one vote after a Nov. 6 retabulation.

Three ballots were alleged to have been damaged, then reproduced to allow for retabulation but Bailey argued those ballots don't show up in the final count, Eisenheimer said.

"Plaintiff argues that failure to include the damaged ballots in the retabulation resulted in the marihuana proposal passing and violated his constitutional right to have his vote counted," Eisenheimer wrote.

The marijuana proposal was not mentioned in Bailey's pleadings, but may have been argued in Thursday oral arguments before Eisenheimer, a 2017 appointee to the 13th Circuit Court by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder.

Eisenheimer served in Snyder's administration as executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, chief deputy director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, and as executive director of the Michigan Workers’ Compensation Agency.

Eisenheimer's Friday evening order was followed by a tweet from Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called it a "BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS."

"This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happened all over the state," he said.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy told lawmakers last month that the error developed in October when the county attempted to make changes to its ballot to accommodate changes in races in the Clear Lake and Mancelona jurisdictions.

More:Michigan Republicans' election claims are 'fevered rantings,' Detroit lawyers say

When the software company, Election Source, sent her a flash drive to upload the changes, the changes were applied to just the Clear Lake and Mancelona jurisdictions when all of the county's Dominion Voting Systems tabulators should have received the updated software.

The oversight resulted in a mix-up as data was transferred from the tabulators to the county's main voting software, giving Biden an unexpected lead shortly after 4 a.m. and pushing the county and Dominion Voting Systems into the national spotlight, Guy said.

The county pulled its results off its website later that day when people started contacting officials, Guy said. Election Source eventually identified the source of the error. But even if the company hadn't, the error would have been discovered during the canvassing process by comparing the physical tabulator tapes — a scroll of paper recording the results — to the unofficial results in the main software, Guy said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com