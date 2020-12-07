Barr considers leaving DOJ before Trump’s term ends: NYT

Max Zimmerman

Bloomberg

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is weighing whether to step down before President Donald Trump’s term ends next month, the New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with his thinking.

Barr could announce his departure before the end of the year, according to the report. He hasn’t made a final decision, however, and he could stay through Jan. 20, the people told the Times.

It wasn’t clear if Trump’s refusal to concede the election or his anger over Barr’s acknowledgment last week that the Justice Department found no widespread voter fraud influenced the attorney general’s deliberations, the Times said. Trump wouldn’t say if he still had confidence in Barr after his comments on the lack of evidence of voter fraud.

One of the people told the Times that the attorney general had been weighing a departure since before last week and that Trump hadn’t impacted his thinking. Another person told the paper that Barr concluded he completed the work he set out to accomplish at the Justice Department.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment to the Times. The White House had no comment for the Times.