Trump campaign seeks election relief from Michigan's high court

President Donald Trump's campaign has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to hear an appeal that seeks to overturn a Court of Claims order that denied the campaign a halt to Michigan's vote counting process.

The Monday appeal asks the high court to find Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated the state Constitution and election law because challengers' observations of the absentee ballot counting and ballot drop boxes were allegedly inhibited by local clerks and, by extension, Benson.

The suit also asks that the seven justices grant challengers meaningful access to observation, but is unclear whether the campaign is asking for the purpose of a future election or for some sort of retroactive relief. Officials at the TCF Center in Detroit have repeatedly said challengers were given adequate access to the counting process.

The issues at play in the lawsuit are still relevant since Benson has two years left in her term and the claims, left unresolved, could affect future elections, the campaign argued.

"The election is still not over, and the Electoral College does not meet until Dec. 14," the lawsuit said. "Additionally, there are countless opportunities for the issues brought up in this case to arise again."

At least one other election-related case is before the Michigan Supreme Court. A suit filed by the Thomas More Society's Amistad Project requested the high court take custody of all Nov. 3 election materials to give the Michigan Legislature time to audit the results and investigate all claims of ballot irregularities and fraud.

Last month, in a separate case, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal from poll challengers seeking an immediate halt to the certification of Wayne County results, noting in a 6-1 order that the relief sought was moot.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens had denied the campaign's lawsuit Nov. 6 on grounds that Wayne County had already completed its absentee vote counting and that Michigan's elections were run by more than 1,500 local clerks rather than Benson, against whom the suit was filed.

The Court of Appeals declined to hear the case last week.

In its Monday filing to the Supreme Court, Trump's campaign renewed its argument that challengers were prevented from meaningful observations, that officials should be able to view surveillance video of absentee ballot drop boxes and that Benson, as "chief election officer," is the appropriately named party in the case.

The campaign also took issue with Stephens' ruling that an affidavit from GOP poll challenger Jessica Connarn amounted to hearsay because she was repeating what another unnamed poll worker told her.

