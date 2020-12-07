Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends COVID-19 pause through Dec. 20

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration extended on Monday the current suspension of some businesses, indoor dining at restaurants and in-person instruction at high schools and colleges through Dec. 20 as COVID-19 surges on.

The governor announced the 12-day extension during a Monday afternoon press briefing, drawing criticism from business groups that wanted the most intrusive restrictions lifted. The initial three-week "Pause to Save Lives" order was originally set to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The expiration date is now 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20,five days before the Christmas holiday.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said coronavirus infection rates remain "alarmingly high." And Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is experiencing a "surge" in deaths tied to the virus.

"Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus," Whitmer said. "This is all about protecting our families and front-line workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all."

Under the extension, bars and restaurants must remain closed for dine-in service but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, colleges, universities and high schools will continue to go without in-person instruction.

Also, casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will stay closed through Dec. 20.

The state should have taken "a more nuanced approach" that allows for limited indoor capacity with a curfew, said Justin Winslow, the president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. Such a policy would result in greater compliance, better health outcomes and substantially reduced economic fallout, he argued.

"The restaurant industry is comprised of creative and resilient individuals, but for a growing number of them, this latest pause is the cause of their lost livelihood and well-being," Winslow said.

On Nov. 15, Whitmer announced a three-week epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily close movie theaters and bowling alleys, stop indoor dining at restaurants and bars and suspend in-person instruction at high schools and colleges. The order took effect on Nov. 18.

Earlier Monday, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which represents hospitals, urged the state to extend the three-week pause through the holidays, arguing that the closure of indoor restaurant dining and in-person high school classes is "slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19 and leading to stabilized hospitals."

"To see meaningful change that truly alleviates stress on the healthcare system, we urge the state to extend protections through the holiday season," the hospital association said in a statement.

There were 3,764 adults hospitalized in Michigan on Friday with confirmed case of the coronavirus, a total that was up 31% from three weeks earlier. Some hospitals have reported being at or near capacity in recent days.

When it comes to potentially lifting restrictions, major consideration has to be given to how to keep the health care system from crashing, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview last week. Sharfstein is an expert Whitmer has consulted previously

There are some positive signs in Michigan's COVID-19 data. The state reported 45,015 new infections last week, the second straight week with a decrease in new cases. Through the week of Nov. 15-21, Michigan had experienced 10 straight weeks with rising weekly case totals.

But in November, the state worried that it was on track for 100 deaths per day by Christmas, but even with the three-week pause that concern has become a reality, Whitmer said Monday.

“We are already sadly above that mark, and that means our progress is fragile and we cannot let up yet,” she said.

Business groups have called on the governor to ease or lift or her three-week order after Tuesday to avoid further economic problems in the state.

When she announced the three-week "Pause to Save Lives," the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said it would lead to a "catastrophic economic fallout." The organization has unsuccessfully challenged the order in court.

The state will measure progress throughout the continued pause based on the percentage of hospital beds filled with COVID patients, the number of cases and positivity rate, said Gordon, who officially signed the new epidemic order.

“Let me be clear, there’s no formula,” Gordon said, noting the cases don’t measure other elements such as the age of those infected.

The state's health director said the state will prioritize reopening starting with high school and other technical programs. It will next look at places where someone can consistently wear a mask, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos.

"If the numbers in these areas that he articulated are going down and in the judgement of our medical professionals we can re-enage, we will do so, but not in one fell swoop,” Whitmer said.

