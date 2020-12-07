Decision on Whitmer administration's 3-week pause expected Monday

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is expected to announce a decision Monday on whether to extend the three-week pause on some businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Whitmer and Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, are scheduled to participate in a 2:30 p.m. press conference. A notification about the event says state officials "will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus."

On Nov. 15, Whitmer announced a three-week epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily close movie theaters and bowling alleys, stop indoor dining at restaurants and bars and suspend in-person instruction at high schools and colleges.

The order took effect on Nov. 18. It's currently in place through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which represents hospitals, urged the state to extend the three-week pause, arguing that the closure of indoor restaurant dining and in-person high school classes is "slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19 and leading to stabilized hospitals."

"To see meaningful change that truly alleviates stress on the healthcare system, we urge the state to extend protections through the holiday season," the hospital association said in a statement.

As of Monday, Christmas is 18 days. There were 3,764 adults hospitalized in Michigan on Friday with confirmed case of the coronavirus, a total that was up 31% from three weeks earlier. Some hospitals have reported being at or near capacity in recent days.

When it comes to potentially lifting restrictions, major consideration has to be given to how to keep the health care system from crashing, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview last week. Sharfstein is an expert Whitmer has consulted previously

There are some positive signs in Michigan's COVID-19 data. The state reported 45,015 new infections last week, the second straight week with a decrease in new cases. Through the week of Nov. 15-21, Michigan had experienced 10 straight weeks with rising weekly case totals.

Business groups have called on the governor to ease or lift or her three-week order after Tuesday to avoid further economic problems in the state.

When she announced the three-week "Pause to Save Lives," the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said it would lead to a "catastrophic economic fallout." The organization has unsuccessfully challenged the order in court.

