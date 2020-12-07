Whitmer set to co-chair Biden's inaugural committee

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be one of the co-chairs of President-elect Biden's Inaugural Committee, the organization announced Monday.

Her role involves guiding the committee through the planning and organizing of activities for the Jan. 20 inauguration "that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country," the nonprofit committee said in a statement.

Whitmer is a Democrat who served as co-chair of Biden's campaign and was a top contender to be his running mate — a post that went to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the U.S. senator from California.

Other co-chairs of the inaugural committee include U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-South Carolina; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Louisiana U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will be a senior adviser in Biden's White House; and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the Delaware congresswoman.

A presidential inauguration typically involves several days of festivities including an inaugural parade and millions of viewers assembled on the National Mall for the swearing in.

But Biden said last week his inauguration will probably look more like the virtual Democratic National Convention held in August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying in Wilmington that it was "highly unlikely” that crowds of people would gather together as part of the festivities.

"This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery and unite all Americans," Whitmer said in a statement.

"While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country."

Biden last week formed his Presidential Inaugural Committee, led by Delaware State University President Tony Allen and Maju Varghese, who was chief operating officer of the Biden campaign.

Construction of the inauguration platform is underway outside the U.S. Capitol. A separate parade viewing platform is being built on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.

