U.S. House authorizes project to help block Asian carp from Great Lakes

Melissa Nann Burke

The Detroit News

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to authorize construction of the long-studied waterway project that lawmakers hope will halt the progress of Asian carp toward the Great Lakes.

The provision passed the chamber by voice vote as part of the final version of the Water Resources and Development Act. It's expected to be taken up shortly by the Senate after being negotiated by bicameral and bipartisan committee leaders.

Lawmakers from both parties hailed the first-time authorization as a major milestone for the project to fortify the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, which engineers have identified as a choke point to halt the spread of the invasive carp species.

The measure also boosts the federal cost share for the project from 65% to 80%, but Congress will still need to allocate funding. The state of Illinois as the project's non-federal sponsor would cover the remainder of the cost.

"We've been trying to get this done for a long time," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat and co-chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force. "This needed to pass, and it’s a victory for the country.

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland, also a co-chair of the task force, said the bipartisan bill "demonstrates that Congress can take effective steps to protect and preserve the Great Lakes ecology while prioritizing and modernizing infrastructure."

The plan for Brandon Road includes an engineered channel fitted with devices such as loudspeakers, electric shocks, a flushing lock and air bubble curtains at the site between Lake Michigan and the Illinois River, which the destructive carp have overrun.

Brandon Road is considered an ideal site for blocking Asian carp and other aquatic invasive species from going upstream in part because of its physical configuration — a 24-foot difference in water elevation at the dam that limits upstream transfer of the fish.

The estimated cost of the project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is $778 million for construction, though that figure could change as the agency does more engineering and design work on the technology. The project is not expected to be completed for years, depending on whether construction is expedited or done incrementally.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow, who co-chairs the Senate Great Lakes Caucus, and Gary Peters said they helped secure the increase in the federal cost share for building Brandon Road to 80%, noting that change should expedite the project to completion.

The senators also said they pushed for improvements in the package to the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, which is used to fund dredging and maintenance at Michigan ports, harbors and waterways.

The provision they described requires the Army Corps to allocate 13% of all money appropriated from the fund to the Great Lakes — an increase from 10% under current law.

The measure also requires Great Lakes waterways to receive at least 13% of $10 billion that remains idle in the fund — a provision aimed at addressing a $500 million backlog of dredging and harbor maintenance needs, the senators said.

"Maintaining our harbors, ports and waterways is critically important to Michigan’s economy and supports thousands of jobs," said Stabenow, a Lansing Democrat.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, urged his colleagues to "swiftly pass these provisions that will keep our Great Lakes safe and protected for future generations.”

