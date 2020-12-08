Michigan House cancels session after staffer's positive COVID test

Melissa Nann Burke and Craig Mauger

The Detroit News

The Michigan House on Tuesday canceled legislative session for the rest of the week after a staffer who might have had contact with multiple lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the staffer had nothing to do with the Oversight Committee hearing last week addressed by a mask-less Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney who is now hospitalized with COVID-19.

Chatfield said the staff member's positive result is unrelated to the hearing and that the individual "may not have even been a close contact of many representatives given the timeline."

"However, some representatives who have been working closely with that person are now choosing to test and isolate pending results. Because of that, we will no longer be holding session or committee on Wednesday or Thursday," said Chatfield, R-Levering.

He added that those who were in contact with the staffer have already been notified and are currently isolating and getting tested.

"We are asking everyone to stay home, stay healthy and get tested while the Business Office conducts their usual contact tracing," Chatfield added.

Rep. Matt Hall, a Marshall Republican and chairman of the Oversight panel that hosted last week's hearing with Giuliani, told The Detroit News on Tuesday that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The cancellation of the legislative session came amid news that Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after participating in the same Lansing hearing with Giuliani, also without a mask.

Axios reported Tuesday that Ellis was telling associates of her positive test after she spent much of last week with Giuliani, who was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday with the virus.

Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump's campaign, sat next to Giuliani at Wednesday's four-hour hearing in Lansing before the Michigan House Oversight Committee about the presidential election.

She also was with Giuliani during an 11-hour hearing last week before GOP state lawmakers in Arizona, where leaders also canceled legislative session for the week due to the exposure risk.

Ellis and Giuliani, in conjunction with Trump's campaign, are engaged in an effort to undermine trust in the results of the Nov. 3 election in multiple states in an attempt to delay or overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

State workplace safety regulators also confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating the Michigan House of Representatives after an employee made a complaint, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Camara Lewis said Tuesday.

Because the investigation is open, Camara said she was unable to say when the complaint was made or who made it.

In October, House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, threated to file a complaint with state regulators if GOP leaders failed to change the chamber’s mask and gun policies.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, accused Greig of a publicity stunt at the time.

"We all know MIOSHA can't trump the Constitution, and we all know this is a partisan press stunt," Chatfield spokesman Gideon D'Assandro said in October.

