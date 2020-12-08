Nessel: Election lawsuit by Texas AG a 'publicity stunt' that is 'beneath the dignity' of people of Texas

Beth LeBlanc

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court and accusing the swing states of using the COVID-19 pandemic to make changes to mail-in voting that skirted federal and state election laws.

Paxton, a Republican and outspoken advocate of President Donald Trump, claims the states “flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots” and ignored rules for how such ballots need to be counted, according to a press release announcing the litigation.

In Michigan, the suit contends Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sidestepped Michigan law by mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications to all of Michigan’s registered voters, a move that has been upheld by two state courts. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeat Republican President Donald Trump 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes in Michigan's certified election, giving the state's 16 electors to Biden.

The lawsuit seeks an order that calls the election results in Michigan unconstitutional, stops the state from choosing its electors based on the popular vote, and requires the Legislature to appoint its own electors in a way that doesn't conflict with the Constitution or appoint no electors at all.

It was filed on safe harbor day, the federal deadline when the states are supposed to finalize their slate of electors. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 24 signed letters recognizing Biden's 16 electors.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, called the filing a “publicity stunt” that was “beneath the dignity” of Paxton’s office and the people of Texas.

“The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn’t attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country,” Nessel said in a statement.

“The Michigan issues raised in this complaint have already been thoroughly litigated and roundly rejected in both state and federal courts by judges appointed from both political parties.”

Benson also was dismissive of the suit, which recycled many of the claims her office and other election experts have explained or debunked in recent weeks in press releases, committee hearings and court.

"This lawsuit seems to suggest that the voters of Michigan messed with Texas," tweeted Benson, a Detroit Democrat. "They didn't. Case closed."

The suit largely focuses on “non-legislative” changes made to Michigan’s electoral process, including the unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications to all registered voters and electronic absentee ballot applications that didn’t require signatures but required other forms of verification.

"These non-legislative modifications to Michigan’s election statutes resulted in a number of constitutionally tainted votes that far exceeds the margin of voters separating the candidates in Michigan," the lawsuit said.

State Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled in August that Benson had the power to issue the applications because she outranked "those local election officials over whom she has supervisory control." In September, a Michigan Court of Appeals panel upheld Stephens' ruling 2-1, noting Benson had "inherent" authority to mail the application.

In addition, several groups around the state sent unsolicited absentee ballot applications, including the state Democratic and Republican parties.

In June, Benson announced an online platform for voters to digitally submit their absentee voter ballot application, which they had previously been able to do by scanning and emailing signed applications to clerks.

In order to use the new platform, voters had to have a Michigan's driver's license or state ID and a Social Security number. Once the application was completed, voters then used the tool to send the handwritten signature from their driver's license or state ID and completed application to the local clerk through the qualified voter file.

"Clerks will be alerted of the request and be able to see the application and signature," Benson's June 12 statement said. "After verification, local clerks are then able to mail the ballot to the voter within the appropriate timeframe for the election they’ve requested to vote absentee.'

Voters still were required to cast heir absentee ballots in the traditional way, by filling out the absentee ballot and signing the envelope which is then matched to the signature on file.

The lawsuit incorrectly states Michigan's absentee ballot total in the 2016 general election as 587,618, when the total actually was 1.27 million, to point to a big jump in absentee participation in 2020, where a record 3.3 million absentee ballots were cast.

Michigan's absentee ballot participation did jump from 2016, in large part due to virus fears and a 2018 voter-approved proposal that allowed for no-reason absentee voting for the first time in Michigan's history.

The lawsuit also raises claims that have been debunked in several other Michigan lawsuits, including that poll challengers were not given meaningful access to absentee counting operations at the TCF Center in Detroit and ballots signatures were not checked at the TCF Center.

Officials have maintained more than 100 Republican poll challengers had access to Detroit's counting process, but additional challengers were blocked Nov. 4 from entering the room because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

In terms of signature checks, poll workers were not required to check signatures at the TCF Center on ballot envelopes because that process had already been completed and the ballot logged into the qualified voter file prior to it arriving to the Detroit counting center.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.