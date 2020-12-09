Michigan House to vote to expand subpoena power in elections inquiry

The Michigan House plans to vote next week on whether to expand the subpoena power of the House Oversight Committee's inquiry into the state's election to allow for the subpoena of documents from local governments and testimony from any individual.

The committee's subpoena power currently is limited to state agencies, said Rep. Matt Hall, the Marshall Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee.

The expanded subpoena authority would only be used "if needed," Hall said.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced Wednesday that the House would vote to authorize the expanded power.

"There have been an unusually high number of allegations of fraud," Chatfield said in a tweet. "No election evidence should be destroyed. Questions need to be answered."

The House would only need a majority to pass a resolution authorizing the subpoena expansion.

Hall said the subpoenas could be used for local governments like Detroit, but he noted that the city of Detroit, at the request of the Legislature, has been cooperative in preserving its election materials for the committee.

Hall said he hoped he wouldn't have to subpoena information in Detroit.

"We’re just trying to get to the bottom of what happened so we can restore confidence in our elections in Michigan," Hall said.

Hall alleged Dominion Voting Systems had "gone silent" amid attempts by the Legislature to bring the company in to testify, prompting the need for subpoena power.

Dominion Voting Systems tabulating machines, used by 47 Michigan counties, have become subject to unproven allegations of fraud after a clerk's error in Antrim County caused the machines to mistakenly give an early lead to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the Republican-leaning county.

"They’ve gone silent and this is a state contract," Hall said. "They can’t go silent on the Legislature. ..We need to get answers for the people of Michigan for all of these questions.”

Dominion pushed back on Hall's allegation, arguing in a statement that it had cooperated fully with Michigan lawmakers about providing testimony, particularly in light of a disinformation campaign targeting the company.

The Senate and House oversight committees, sometimes in joint session and sometimes separately, have held hours of hearings in the weeks since the Nov. 3 election. Tho hearings have included testimony from county clerks, poll challengers, elections officials and Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the hearing.

With its current subpoena power over state agencies, the committees have subpoenaed rafts of documents from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office. Those documents are being provided, Hall said.

