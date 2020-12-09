Michigan Democrat who faced threats issues 'warning' to 'Trumpers'

Lansing — Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat who's faced threats in recent days after questioning President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani during a House hearing last week, issued a "warning" to "you Trumpers" on Tuesday night.

In a three-minute video posted to her personal Facebook page, the Detroit Democrat told her supporters to do "things right and in order" but advised Trump's backers to "be careful" and "walk lightly."

She then said, "We ain't playing with you." She also told her supporters to "hit their a---s" in the pocketbook.

"Enough of the shenanigans," Johnson said. "Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay."

Johnson's remarks were gaining attention and criticism in conservative circles of social media by Wednesday morning.

She couldn't be reached by The Detroit News, but she posted another video later Wednesday morning, appearing to clarify that it was time for "soldiers" for Christ, against racism and against misogyny to "rise."

The Detroit lawmaker received personal threats after participating in the Dec. 2 Michigan House Oversight Committee that featured Giuliani, who brought poll challengers and a Dominion voting system contract worker to give testimony about events at the TCF Center in Detroit, where the city's absentee ballots were counted.

During the hearing, Johnson pushed back on unproven claims of election fraud presented by Giuliani's witnesses and defended the city she represents in the Legislature, saying the witnesses were lying.

Since then, she's posted voicemail messages on her Facebook page that she's received. The voicemails were from a woman from Wheeling, Illinois, based on the number associated with the call, which Johnson posted, and two men.

The woman criticized how Johnson questioned a witness and told Johnson she was going to share the lawmaker's phone number with "a million people."

A message from one of the men threatened the state representative, including using vile language to describe women and threatened Johnson, who is Black, with being lynched, telling her: "Your time is coming ...from the (expletive) gallows you'll be hanging."

In her video Tuesday, Johnson said the Illinois woman had been identified by authorities. The FBI and state police "found her," Johnson said.

Also, during the video, she thanked people for supporting her efforts and said they should do "things right and in order" and to avoid name calling. She said there's a good way to do things and another way, which she used an expletive to describe.

"Always provide proof. Nobody cares what your mouth is saying. Provide proof," Johnson said. She added, “I wish I could be talking to you all in a private room. I just wish I could. But we’re public."

She told her supporters to "be smart." They don't have to yell or "curse people out," she said.

In a statement, Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, said she was "disturbed" by Johnson's Facebook video.

"It is reprehensible that an elected official would call on her ‘soldiers’ to make the supporters of an opposing party ‘pay’, and clearly such a statement could incite people to violence," Cox said. “It was distressing to know that Representative Johnson received threats after last week’s hearing, however by issuing threats of violence of her own against the supporters of President Trump she has sunk to the same level as the unhinged individuals who threatened her.

"I call on Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Democrats to condemn Representative Johnson’s statement immediately."

Threats against Michigan officeholders have proliferated in recent weeks as Trump's backers have worked to discredit the Nov. 3 election. On Saturday night, protesters demonstrated outside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home in Detroit after dark.

In an interview this week, Attorney General Dana Nessel said she intends to "be very vigorous" in pursuing threats against Michigan officials. Nessel said she is "legitimately concerned" about the safety of officeholders on both sides of the aisle.

cmauger@detroitnews.com