Michigan House says 8 members, 21 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

Craig Mauger

The Detroit News

Lansing — Eight Michigan House members and 21 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, House leadership announced in an email Wednesday.

The disclosure marked the first time the GOP-controlled chamber has revealed specific numbers on how widespread the virus's reach has been during the statewide second wave. Previously, the House has left decisions on announcing personal health information up to individual employees.

The Wednesday announcement came a day after the House canceled its sessions this week because of concerns about employees' exposure to COVID-19. Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said a staffer had tested positive but that person had nothing to do with the Oversight Committee hearing last week that featured a mask-less Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Giuliani is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The Ingham County Health Department said Monday it was "extremely likely" that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony at last week's hearing and issued a mandatory quarantine order for anyone who did not wear a mask during the proceedings, or who was within six feet of Giuliani for 15 minutes or more.

Overall, the Michigan House features 110 members. It employs about 400 people.

Seven of the eight Michigan House members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have announced their results with Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, being the most recent addition on Nov. 30. One lawmaker remains unidentified.

The Michigan Senate has been more open about the effect of the virus on its members and staff, sending out regular emails to employees when someone tests positive. Three senators have announced a COVID-19 diagnosis since the beginning of the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases have grown in Michigan in recent weeks, six lawmakers — Chirkun, Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township; Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton; Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant; Rep. Kyra Bolden, D-Southfield; and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint — announced positive tests in November.

Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, tested positive in September; Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in August; and State Reps. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, and Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, in the spring.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29 from an illness that his family believed was linked to the coronavirus. But Robinson isn't included in the House tally. The House currently has three more regular session days with voting scheduled before the end of the year. Those three days are next week.

cmauger@detroitnews.com