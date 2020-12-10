Michigan Gov. Whitmer creates COVID-19 vaccine commission

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday to create a bipartisan commission aimed at helping to raise awareness about the soon-to-arrive COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor announced the new Protect Michigan Commission during a Thursday afternoon press briefing. Its members will include health experts, such as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, and others, like Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin and former Lt Gov. Brian Calley, who's a Republican.

The nation is "on the brink of great breakthroughs" when it comes to an effective vaccine for COVID-19, Whitmer said.

"This bipartisan group of leaders is uniquely equipped to help reinforce the importance of everyone getting vaccinated," she added. "Until we eliminate COVID-19 once and for all, we must continue to wear masks, practice safe social distancing, and wash hands frequently. Let’s all continue to do our part.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will help chair the new COVID-19 vaccine.

"With a safe and effective vaccine on the horizon, the Protect Michigan Commission is bringing our state together once again to ensure that every Michigander has the information and resources they need to get vaccinated at the appropriate time," Gilchrist said. "Our clearest path to healthy communities, a growing economy, and kids learning in their classrooms is through this vaccine."

The announcement came as a Food and Drug Administration panel of independent experts on Thursday was reviewing an emergency approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday's briefing was Whitmer's first since announcing an extension of restrictions on restaurants, movie theaters and high schools. On Monday, the governor revealed her administration would extend its epidemic order suspending indoor dining at restaurants and in-person instruction at high schools and colleges amid elevated levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Initially, the restrictions, which targeted places people gather, were scheduled to be in effect for three weeks, expiring at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the policies, which also closed movie theaters, bowling alleys and indoor gym glasses, 12 more days to now expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20, five days before Christmas.

"Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus," Whitmer said Monday. "This is all about protecting our families and front-line workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all."

Michigan's COVID-19 tracking numbers provide some reason for optimism that a recent surge might be leveling off. Last week brought the second straight week with decreases in overall new case confirmations. Statewide hospitalizations of adults with the virus have dropped slightly.

Six of state's eight regions have experienced decreases in hospitalizations since last week, according to a Wednesday presentation by Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the state's Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health.

But hospitals and nursing homes remain worried about the prevalence of the coronavirus and the toll it's taking on the health care industry. Nursing homes continue to face "concerning trends," including sharply increasing resident and staff cases and resident deaths, AARP Michigan said in a Thursday statement.

“With coronavirus surging across the country, nursing home residents remain in grave danger as the virus reenters nursing homes and other facilities at an alarming pace,” said Paula D. Cunningham, state director of the AARP Michigan.

Another potentially problematic sign is the rate of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results jumped above 14% last week, the weekly highest positivity rate of the second wave, according to state data. Health officials are also waiting to see what impact Thanksgiving gatherings will have on COVID-19 infection rates.

