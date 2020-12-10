Walberg, Bergman signal support for Texas suit seeking to overturn Michigan election results

Michigan Republican U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Jack Bergman intend to sign onto a legal brief in support of the lawsuit filed in the U.S. Supreme Court this week by Texas seeking to challenge the election results in Michigan and three other battleground states, their offices said.

The lawsuit, which legal experts describe as a long shot, argues election irregularities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin need to be investigated and seeks to block their electors from voting in the Electoral College on Monday. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump 51%-48% in Michigan.

Spokesmen for Walberg of Tipton and Bergman of Watersmeet said theywill sign onto a friend-of-the-court brief drafted by GOP members of Congress and expected to be filed with the high court on Thursday.

The brief was coordinated by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, who tweeted Wednesday that Trump called him to say "how much he appreciates the amicus brief we are filing on behalf of Members of Congress."

Another Michigan Republican, U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Dryden, said he would not be signing the document. Mitchell, who is retiring from Congress and has called on Trump to concede his loss, tweeted that he has apparently "failed the Trump won 'loyalty tests' thoroughly."

GOP Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan's most senior House member, also does not intend to sign, a spokesman said. Like Mitchell, Upton acknowledges that Biden won the election.

It was unclear Thursday morning whether other GOP congressmen from Michigan would add their names to the brief, which has not yet been filed with the high court.

The Texas suit relies on claims that have been rejected by lower courts in Michigan, election experts and testimony in state legislative hearings.

Bergman, who represents the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan,this week signed a letter with 24 other House Republicans asking Trump to direct Attorney General Bill Barr appoint a special counsel to investigate irregularities in the election.

"The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered," the letter says.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, as officials in Michigan, many other states and even Barr have attested.

Barr told The Associated Press last week that the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election.

Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes — results that were certified last month by bipartisan canvassers in all 83 counties and by the State Board of Canvassers.

The Texas suit, supported by the Republican attorneys general in 17 other states, asks the justices to issue an order declaring Michigan's election results unconstitutional, blocking the state from choosing electors based on the popular vote and requiring the Legislature to appoint its own electors or appoint no electors at all.

The suit was filed Tuesday — the deadline for states to finalize their slate of electors — and Trump's campaign moved Wednesday to intervene as a party.

The lawsuit argues in part that Michigan used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to unlawfully mail absentee ballot applications to all of Michigan's registered voters. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also took issue with the state's decision to allow for electronic absentee ballot applications.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has dismissed Paxton's suit as "a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading." She said it's an attempt to overturn the results of Michigan's elections because he simply didn't like who won.

Speaking on MSNBC late Wednesday, Nessel noted that Republicans in Michigan kept control of the state Legislature in the election, but the suit isn't challenging that outcome — only what happened at the top of the ticket.

"Because if there was fraud at the top of the ticket, how come it didn't extend to the other offices that were being voted on in the same ballot?" Nessel said.

The Plymouth Democrat also issued a warning to any Michigan Republicans who sign the amicus brief by GOP members of Congress in support of the lawsuit.

"I would caution, of course, anybody in my state to be careful if they want to see the results of our election overturned. Why not, next time, why doesn't California sue us if we happen to vote for a Republican? Why doesn't New York sue us or Massachusetts? I mean where does this end really?" Nessel said.

"Our state regulates time, state and manner for our elections. These same claims have been heard over over and over in our state and federal courts. The Trump campaign has lost each and every time."

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also was dismissive of the suit, which rehashed many of the claims her office and election experts have explained or debunked in recent weeks in court and committee hearings.

Richard Friedman, professor of law at University of Michigan Law School, on Wednesday told The Detroit News that the Texas suit is not much more than "showmanship" with little chance of success, largely because the issues raised should be addressed in state courts, where they've been "uniformly rejected." Friedman also doubted that Texas has standing to bring the case.

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

