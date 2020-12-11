Nessel: If Texas wins Supreme Court case, it's 'end of democracy'

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel contended Friday that if Texas is successful in its push to overturn election results in battleground states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden, "it is the end of democracy in the United States."

"It's an affront to our democracy in its entirety," she said of the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "This is how democracies die by virtue of these types of actions which are unprecedented in American history."

Nessel, a Plymouth Democrat and Michigan's top law enforcement official, made the comments during a Voter Protection Program press briefing on Friday morning, a day after she filed the state's response to Texas's legal challenge.

On Tuesday, Paxton, a GOP supporter of President Donald Trump, announced he was suing Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court. Paxton contended the four states that helped deliver the presidential race for Biden had violated election laws and improperly expanded absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit has become the new focus of Trump's efforts to reverse the election's results as presidential electors prepare to meet on Monday. Despite many claims, the president's supporters haven't provided evidence of voter fraud swinging the election.

The Texas challenge seeks an order calling Michigan's election results unconstitutional, stopping the state from choosing electors based on the popular vote and requiring the GOP-controlled Legislature to appoint its own electors in a way that doesn't conflict with the Constitution.

Paxton argued that Michigan had used the pandemic to mail unlawful absentee ballot applications to all of Michigan's registered voters. He also took issue with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's decision to allow for electronic absentee ballot applications.

However, other courts have upheld the actions that Paxton is trying to challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court. And Nessel said Paxton's case is "without merit" and hadn't identified any fraud in Michigan's election.

The Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan's results on Nov. 23. Bipartisan county canvassing boards have also signed off on the results in all 83 counties. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes, more than 14 times Trump's margin of victory in 2016.

"If the relief Texas is seeking is granted, it is the end of democracy in the United States of America," Nessel said. "And that is not hyperbole. It's just a fact."

Asked what would happen if the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Texas, throwing the results of the election into question, she said she hadn't thought much about that outcome, comparing its likelihood to a meteor hitting Detroit.

"I expect the Supreme Court will do what they're obligated to do," Nessel said.

Four Michigan Republican congressmen have signed onto a legal brief in support of Texas's lawsuit. Separately, a group of 15 Michigan GOP state lawmakers signed onto another filing seeking to intervene in the Texas suit and to assert influence over the state's 16 presidential electors.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, said he signed on because he believes Michigan election officials "subverted" state election law and legal precedent.

"I didn’t come to this decision lightly or flippantly, and I didn’t make this decision based on emotion or even frustration with the election outcome," Bergman said in a statement. "I came to this decision because trust in the very foundation of our Republic is at stake."

Staff Writers Melissa Nann Burke and Beth LeBlanc contributed.

