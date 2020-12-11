U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas challenge to election in Michigan, other states

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Texas's lawsuit to overturn the election results in Michigan and three other battleground states, leveling a crushing blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to reversehis loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Texas lacked standing to bring the suit, the court said in a brief order issued Friday evening, as Trump's campaign continued to raise unproven claims of election fraud three days before presidential electors are scheduled to meet.

"Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections," the Supreme Court's order said.

Featuring three justices appointed by Trump himself, the high court’s decision appears to end any chance that the Republican incumbent could win in the courts and change the election results there, which included Biden's certified 51%-48% victory in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had described Texas's lawsuit as "unprecedented" in a media briefing earlier Friday. If Texas had been successful, it would have marked the "end of democracy" in the United States, she said.

"Today’s Supreme Court decision is an important reminder that we are a nation of laws, and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not," Nessel said after the court's decision.

"To the people of the State of Michigan, it was a great honor to appear at our country’s highest court on your behalf to ensure that your voice was heard and that your votes were counted. Now it’s time to move forward — not as separate states, red or blue — but as united states in the continuing pursuit of a more perfect union."

In the Friday order, conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the filing by Texas but "would not grant other relief."

The three justices who've been appointed by Trump — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — didn't sign on to Alito's statement, apparently joining the majority in deciding Texas lacked standing to file its complaint against the other states. One of the core arguments against the Texas suit had been whether one state could legally challenge whether another state followed its own election laws.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a GOP supporter of the president, sued Tuesday on allegations that Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia used the pandemic to make unlawful changes to mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit was supported in court by four of Michigan's six Republican congressmen. Fifteen GOP state lawmakers from Michiganurged the court to stall Monday's electoral vote and allow the state's Legislature to certify results by Jan. 5 — before a scheduled Jan. 6 meeting of Congress about the Electoral College results.

The state of Michigan and the city of Detroit filed briefs in opposition to Texas' lawsuit, with Nessel and her aides arguing against the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the matter. For the nation's high court to intervene would be an "intrusion" on the state's sovereignty, the filing said.

"The election in Michigan is over," they wrote. "Texas comes as a stranger to this matter and should not be heard here."

There have been no proven claims of widespread fraud in Michigan's election. Nessel said in a Monday interview Monday there was not even credible evidence yet of isolated fraud that was successfully carried out.

The Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan's elections results on Nov. 23. Before then, bipartisan boards of canvassers signed off on tallies in all 83 of the state's counties.

Still, Trump's supporters have attempted to discredit the results with the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, calling Michigan's election "a con job" during a Michigan House Oversight hearing on Dec. 2.

Michigan's 16 presidential electors are scheduled to officially cast their votes for Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, on Monday inside the state Senate's chamber. The Michigan Capitol will be closed to the public during the event, said State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

There have been frequent but small demonstrations outside the Capitol this fall as supporters of Trump have claimed the election was stolen from him.

After the Supreme Court's decision, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, L-Cascade Township, a Trump critic and former Republican, tweeted that “the election fraud hoax will go down as one of the most embarrassing and dishonorable episodes in American political history, and countless Republican officials went along with it and promoted it.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, who's also been critical of the president's push to overturn the election, said the U.S. Supreme Court decision was what he "expected."

"Can our leadership decide it is time to govern not play politics? Will the weavers of conspiracies give it up? To do otherwise is so damaging to America!” said Mitchell, who's retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

From the other side of the aisle, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said the Supreme Court decision put a nail in the coffin of the "shameful campaign to overturn the clear will of the people."

"Democracy will not die on our watch!" Levin tweeted.

In Michigan, the Texas suit contended Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sidestepped Michigan law by mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications to all of Michigan’s registered voters, a move that was subsequently challenged and upheld by two state courts. The suit also questions Benson's decision to allow electronic absentee ballot applications that didn't require signatures but required other forms of verification.

The modifications "resulted in a number of constitutionally tainted votes that far exceeds the margin of voters separating the candidates in Michigan," the Texas lawsuit said.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled in August that Benson had the authority as the state's chief elections officer to issue absentee ballot applications and, in September, the state Court of Claims upheld Stephens in a 2-1 ruling. In addition, several groups around the state sent unsolicited absentee ballot applications, including the state Democratic and Republican parties.

Benson announced a new online platform for voters to digitally submit their absentee voter ballot application in June. Supreme Court.Voters previously had been able to submit an application by scanning and emailing their signed form to clerks.

In a Friday night tweet, Benson declared, "Democracy has prevailed."

