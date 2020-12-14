Michigan GOP lawmaker who doubts safety around electors meeting loses committee assignments

Lansing — Michigan Rep. Gary Eisen made cryptic comments Monday about Republicans possibly trying a "Hail Mary" to intervene in the afternoon votes of the state's presidential electors and wouldn't promise a radio host that the day would be safe.

The St. Clair Township Republican made the comments during an interview on WPHM-AM Monday morning. Within hours, the GOP leadership of the Michigan House stripped him of his committee assignments, saying public officials shouldn't "open the door to violent behavior."

Eisen said there was a possible "Hail Mary" for Republicans to try Monday as Democratic electors convene at the state Capitol to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden. He didn't specify what the "Hail Mary" attempt would be.

"Can you assure me that this is going to be safe day in Lansing, nobody's going to get hurt?" radio host Paul Miller asked Eisen at the end of an 11-minute interview.

"No," he responded. "I don't know because what we're doing today is uncharted. It hasn't been done."

Eisen couldn't be reached for comment Monday morning. But during the radio interview, he described what would occur on Monday in Lansing as a "historic event" and said it "will be all over the news later on."

As his interview began to gain attention on social media, the leaders of the House Republican caucus announced in a joint statement that Eisen would lose his committee assignments for the remainder of the year.

"We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process. We must be held to a higher standard," said House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, who will become speaker next term.

On Monday, Michigan's 16 presidential electors will convene at 2 p.m. to vote for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The event will take place in the state Senate chamber with limited members of the public and press in attendance.

The Michigan Capitol will be closed to the public amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and public safety.On Sunday, the Michigan House and Senate announced their offices would be closed in downtown Lansing Monday because of "credible threats of violence.

During his radio interview, Eisen said there had been a "bomb threat phoned in from Wisconsin."

Eisen also indicated he might try to gain access to the Capitol on Monday.

"I'm on a football team. We have one more play. Am I just going to give up or am I going to do that Hail Mary?" he said, referring to the play where football teams try a deep pass into the end zone, usually at the end of a game.

"Will it change the outcome of the election? Probably not," added Eisen.

Eisen was one of at least 12 Michigan Republicans who signed onto a motion last week to intervene in a Texas lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to “establish a constitutional process for the selection of presidential electors” related to the Nov. 3 election.

They wanted state legislators to have a post-election certification vote that would determine the electors for Michigan and wanted the justices to stop Michigan's electoral vote until a legislative certification can take place.

During an interview on Dec. 3, Eisen initially declined to comment on whether lawmakers have any say in the selection of Michigan's presidential electors. If there was fraud, it was proven and certain things fell in place, "we may have input," he said.

The chances of that are "very small," Eisen said.

Michigan law currently says the 16 electoral votes go to the winner of the certified popular vote in the state. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes in results that were certified on Nov. 23.

cmauger@detroitnews.com