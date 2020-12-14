Watch Michigan's presidential electors vote at Capitol

Lansing — Michigan's 16 presidential electors convened Monday afternoon in the state Capitol to formally cast their votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris following a bitterly contentious election process.

Live video coverage of the voting can be seen with this story as well as the Michigan Senate TV livestream and on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Facebook page.

"This was truly a historic election. During the worst public health crisis we’ve seen in our lifetime, Michiganders everywhere made a plan to ensure that their voices were heard in November,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, noting that 5.5 million residents cast votes in the Nov. 3 election.

"Michigan has chosen a clear winner for the Office of the President of the United States and for every elected office up and down the ballot. The people have spoken."

Whitmer also thanked the 16 electors for traveling to Lansing and performing their "patriotic duty," noting that the American democracy was founded on the principle of majority rule.

Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack administered the oath of office for the electors, though one elector, Walter C. Herzig III, was unable to attend as the representative of the 9th District. The electors unanimously voted in a substitute, Sharon Baseman of Huntington Woods, to join the slate.

About a dozen protesters gathered earlier Monday in support of Republican President Donald Trump outside the building, despite it being closed to the public.

House and Senate officials also closed their offices in Lansing on Monday after citing "safety and security concerns" related to the vote.

On Monday, state Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, made cryptic comments about Republicans possibly trying a "Hail Mary" to intervene in the afternoon votes of the state's presidential electors and wouldn't promise a radio host that the day would be safe. Eisen later issued a statement clarifying his remarks, saying he actually "wanted to attend today’s event to help prevent violence, not promote it."

But Michigan Republican leaders on Monday reiterated their pledge not to overturn the popular vote in Michigan and indicated they won't interfere with the state's electors as they cast their votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey in a statement said the slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty "free from threats of violence and intimidation," and acknowledging that Biden and Harris won Michigan's election.

"While there are some who still argue this should not take place, we must recognize that our feelings, our desires, and our disappointments are subordinate to the health of our democracy and the will of the majority," Shirkey said.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield in his statement said he personally believes the Legislature could pass a resolution changing the manner in which the electors are appointed but not retroactively.

Chatfield called the move "unprecedented for good reason," and said it won't happen, indicating there is not enough support in the House to cast a new slate of electors.

Biden won Michigan 51%-48%, or by 154,000 votes. The Board of State Canvassers certified the results on Nov. 23.

Trump has repeatedly made unproven claims that there was "massive" voter fraud in Michigan's election, but his efforts to overturn the result in the courts have failed.

Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away a lawsuit filed by Texas based on claims that had been rejected by lower courts in Michigan, by election experts and officials, and in testimony during state legislative hearings.

Chatfield noted Monday the Legislature decades ago chose to award Michigan's electors to the winner of the popular vote, and the Supreme Court ruled in 2000 that once created, the right to a popular vote for president becomes "fundamental, and the exercise of a fundamental right can’t be infringed retroactively for due process reasons."

"Maybe they were right. Maybe they were wrong. But that was the court’s decision. And it still stands today," said Chatfield, who campaigned for Trump.

"I can't fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump, simply because some think there may have been enough widespread fraud to give him the win.

"I fear we'd lose our country forever. This truly would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the Electoral College. And I can't stand for that. I won’t."

Michigan Democrats and electors have said Monday's event is being done without people in the gallery of the state Senate chamber and the building closed due to security reasons given the political climate and COVID-19 restrictions.

The Michigan Democratic Party said in a statement the meeting would be livestreamed to keep everyone safe.

