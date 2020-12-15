Granholm is Biden's pick to lead Energy Department

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to head the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Granholm, 61, pushed clean energy initiatives in her two terms as governor and endeavored to diversify the state's economy. More recently, she served as a senior political contributor to CNN, where she endorsed Biden in March.

Neither Granholm nor Biden's transition team immediately responded Tuesday night to requests for comment.

The former governor earlier this year gave Biden credit for helping to fight for Michigan in its dark hours.

"If you all recall in 2009 in Michigan, the auto industry went bankrupt. Our unemployment rate during the Great Recession was about 15%. It was agony," she said on CNN in March when endorsing Biden.

"Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden. There was a question about whether they were going to do it. Joe Biden did that."

Granholm at the time stressed that Biden had advocated for aid for Michigan to help diversify the economy with electric vehicles and to prevent the layoff of teachers in Detroit.

Days after the election of President Barack Obama in November 2008, Granholm had asked to be considered for the post of U.S. Energy secretary.

Using her state government email address, Granholm indicated her interest to John Podesta, who was then co-chair of Obama's transition team. Her message was among the hacked Podesta emails released by the website WikiLeaks.

"I know the Secretary of Energy cabinet position is highly sought after, and I am certain the transition team has many terrific candidates. I'd respectfully like to add my name to the list. If I can be of service, I would be an effective and loyal and deeply committed member of the team," Granholm wrote to Podesta on Nov. 8, 2008.

Granholm said publicly at the time she was focused on being governor, but it was later reported that she was on Obama's short list for labor secretary.

Liz Boyd, who served as Granholm’s spokeswoman when she was governor, said there was also talk of Granholm being energy secretary if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016.

Boyd said that energy and in particular, clean energy, "have always been Jennifer Granholm's passion."

She spent much of her time as governor urging a push away from oil and toward advanced vehicles and other sources of power, such as solar and wind.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, praised Granholm's "deep experience" in the auto industry, climate change and clean energy, calling her the "right choice" to lead the agency.

"Our nation is entering a new era of energy and we need leaders willing to make smart, tough choices on our path ahead," Dingell said in a statement Tuesday.

"She understands how energy and environmental policies can be used to support working families, and she knows how to craft solutions to the most pressing issues we face today. This appointment is good news for Michigan, and it's good news for our country."

A cabinet post for the Harvard Law graduate would culminate a dozen-year-long odyssey of recurring rumors about her political future.

In the Obama years, she was a frequent target of speculation for vacant cabinet positions, even an occasional vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. No such thing happened during her gubernatorial tenure, or immediately after she left office in 2011 and decamped to California to teach and work as a commentator for CNN.

In part that could have reflected the difficult economic record accrued on her watch — the so-called “Lost Decade,” as Detroit’s automakers and their major suppliers grappled with declining market share and the downsizing pressure it exerted on the state and her governorship.

“In five years,” she famously said during her 2006 State-of-the-State address, “you’ll be blown away by the strength and diversity of Michigan's transformed economy.”

It didn’t quite work out that way, as Granholm lamented to Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta: “I fully fess up to writing that myself and against the advice of my advisers."

Her efforts to refocus the state economic priorities on advancing manufacturing and green energy, among other things, collided with the reckoning inexorably developing in the state’s bellwether auto industry — the 2005 bankruptcy of Delphi Corp., at the time the world’s largest auto supplier, the 2007 concessionary contract talks between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit automakers, the 2009 bankruptcies of General Motors Corp. and the old Chrysler Group.

Granholm was the first woman to be elected as governor of Michigan in 2002 and was reelected in 2006. Before then, she served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998-2002.

In 2011, Granholm joined the nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts as a senior adviser on energy to tout pragmatic solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

She also founded and for five years chaired the American Jobs Project, a 30-state multi-university research project focused on advanced manufacturing jobs in clean energy, according to her website.

