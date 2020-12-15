McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect

Lisa Mascaro

Associated Press

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, calling him the president-elect and saying the Electoral College “has spoken.”

The Republican leader's statement delivered in a speech on the Senate floor ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump's defeat. It comes after electors met Monday and affirmed Biden's election win.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. "But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

McConnell prefaced his remarks with praise for Trump's four years in office, saying Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “deserve our thanks.”

The Senate leader cited Trump's nomination and ensuing Senate confirmation of three Supreme Court justices, among other accomplishments.