Biden to fault Trump on slow vaccine rollout, pledge faster pace

Nancy Cook and Emma Kinery

Bloomberg

President-elect Joe Biden will address the slow roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine by President Donald Trump’s administration in remarks on Tuesday, a transition official said, as the vice president-elect got her vaccination shot in Washington.

Kamala Harris went to a low-income, largely African-American part of the District of Columbia on Tuesday to get her vaccine as part of the incoming administration’s effort to boost trust of the shots.

“That was easy,” she joked. “I barely felt it.” Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was also getting the shot at the United Medical Center.

“I trust the scientists,” Harris told reporters who accompanied her. “I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated.” She said she chose that medical center so people living in minority communities knew they could get the vaccine from people who worked “in the hospital where your children were born, or where an elderly relative got medical treatment.”

More than 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. since the process began on Dec. 14, according to a nationwide tally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – far fewer than the 20 million the Trump administration promised would be administered by the end of the year.

“We certainly are not at the numbers that we wanted to be at the end of December,” Anthony Fauci, who will be the chief White House adviser on the virus in the Biden administration, said Tuesday on CNN. “Even if you undercount, 2 million as an undercount, how much undercount could it be? So we are below where we want to be.”

Biden will receive a briefing on Tuesday from his coronavirus advisory team before he delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. Celine Gounder, a member of the advisory team told CNBC on Monday that Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost production of coronavirus vaccines to speed up the process.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he’s concerned that January virus levels in the U.S. may be worse than December’s. The United States has seen over 19.3 million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 335,000 deaths.

The army general running the U.S. vaccine-distribution effort said earlier this month that a lag between when shots are produced and when they are cleared for shipment led to widespread confusion over how many doses states will receive.

Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, said the U.S. would allocate 20 million doses of the vaccines by the end of December, though some may be delivered in the first week of January.