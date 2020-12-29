Trump fails on appeal to block Democrat-issued subpoenas

Christian Berthelsen

The Trump administration’s position that Congressional oversight panels subpoenas could only be issued with approval of majority members was rejected by the federal appeals court in Washington, which upheld the right of the minority members.

The dispute stemmed from a 2017 effort by Democratic members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, before they took over the House, to gather details about the terms under which the General Services Administration came to lease the Old Post Office Building to Donald Trump. The building became the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The Democratic members were demanding further information about what steps the GSA had taken to address provisions in the lease prohibiting federal office holders from being involved in the business after Trump was elected. The GSA refused to produce the requested information.

The 2-1 appeals court ruling overturned a district court opinion siding with the Trump administration.