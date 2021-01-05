Michigan Trump supporters traveling to Washington for Wednesday rally

Republicans from Michigan are traveling to Washington, D.C., to take part in a "March for Trump" rally to demand that Congress investigate allegations of election fraud, including in Michigan.

The Oakland County Republican Party has arranged for about a dozen buses with 50 passengers apiece to transport residents from southeast Michigan.

The buses are expected to depart later Tuesday for the trip that's about 10 hours each way ahead of the planned event on Wednesday.

It will coincide with a joint session of Congress where senators and representatives will be asked to certify the Electoral College results of each state that have found President-elect Joe Biden to be the winner. Trump's supporters haven't provided concrete evidence of widespread election fraud in Michigan, where Biden won 51%-48% over Trump or by 154,000 votes.

The Oakland County Republican Party is not sponsoring or involved in organizing the rally, nor are its members attending, said Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Raczkowski.

"There are a lot of people that want to go to Washington and just have their voice be heard. They are not looking to overturn an election. They are not looking to create conspiracies," he said. "These are individuals that have wanted, for a long time, for there to be transparency and integrity in our election system and for there to be a full audit of these accusations."

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he'd be attending a rally Wednesday being hosted by Women for America First, saying "I will be there. Historic day."

Raczkowski said there are voters in Michigan who believe there was "ballot harvesting." Those traveling to Washington, he said, want "integrity and transparency."

"A lot of these people, all they want is the trust in the voting system to be brought back," he said.

