Eric Trump urges Congress to have 'backbone' during D.C. rally

Eric Trump vowed Wednesday that his family will "never stop fighting" for the American people during a rally in Washington, D.C., where supporters of President Donald Trump are demanding a congressional review of the integrity of the November election.

"...all the senators and all the congressmen, have some backbone. Show some fight, learn from Donald Trump," Eric Trump told the crowd. "We need to march on the Capitol today, and we need to stand up for this country and we need to stand up for what's right."

The Republican president's son made the remarks ahead of a planned appearance by Trump himself at a "March for Trump" to urge Congress to investigate allegations of election fraud, including in Michigan.

The rally coincides with a joint session of Congress that is scheduled to start a 1 p.m., when senators and representatives will be asked to certify the Electoral College results of each state that have found President-elect Joe Biden to be the winner. Trump's supporters haven't provided concrete evidence of widespread election fraud in Michigan, where Biden won 51%-48% over Trump or by 154,000 votes.

The Oakland County Republican Party arranged for about a dozen buses with 50 passengers apiece that departed late Tuesday to transport residents from southeast Michigan to the rally.

Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Raczkowski told The Detroit News that residents of Michigan want "transparency and integrity in our election system" and "to have their voice be heard."

Trump declared on Twitter Sunday that he'd be attending the rally hosted by Women for America First.

Meshawn Maddock of Milford, a grassroots organizer in Michigan, said she helped organize participation in the rally for thousands of Michigan supporters of Trump and that she and her husband flew to Washington on Monday to take part in multiple events.

Maddock said activists from Traverse City, Saginaw, as well as Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties, among others.

The Trump supporters attending, she said, have argued that there was fraud in the election and want a real investigation. The Trump campaign and other supporters did not provide concrete evidence of widespread election fraud in Michigan and lost state and federal court cases involving fraud allegations.

Linda Lee Tarver, a political activist with Black Voices for Trump, told The News late Tuesday that she's in D.C. to support the president and doesn't have any confidence that Michigan's election was fair.

Tarver of Lansing and Maddock are among those expected to speak during Wednesday's rally.

Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed to supporters Wednesday that the Democrats and their allies "have not allowed us to see one machine or one paper ballot."

Giuliani noted that Vice President Mike Pence can draw on the Electoral Count Act of 1887 — a federal law establishing procedures for the counting of electoral votes by Congress following a presidential election — to cast aside the results given the "questionable constitutionality" of the election.

"He can decide on the validity of these crooked ballots or he can send it back to the legislatures, give them five to ten days to finally finish the work," said Giuliani, adding he has letters from legislatures in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and "one other coming in" asking for that to take place.

Pence is set to preside over Wednesday's joint session, but legal experts have said his role is ministerial and he does not have unilateral power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors," as Trump has claimed on Twitter. The vice president's role as presiding officer is limited by federal law.

Pence reportedly has told Trump as well that his role is limited.

During Eric Trump's address, the crowd began chanting "fight for Trump" as Eric Trump lauded the patriots who have stood up for the president.

"They can lie, they can cheat, they can steal. My father has started a movement and this movement will never, ever die," he said. "This is a movement that will transcend him. It's a movement that will transcend all of us."

