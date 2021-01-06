How to watch Congress count Electoral College votes

Congress meets Wednesday to count the votes of the Electoral College and ratify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

You can follow along here at detroitnews.com or at CSPAN.org. Cable networks such as Fox News, CNN and MSNBC are planning on providing coverage.

Republican allies of President Donald Trump have declared their intent to disrupt what's typically a ceremonial event Wednesday by challenging the election results in as many as six states, including Michigan.

At least 13 GOP senators and dozens of House members, including Michigan Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and Tim Walberg of Tipton, say they plan to officially object to the electors from certain disputed states, repeating Trump's unproven claims of widespread fraud.

It's unclear how many and which states they will focus on, but their challenges could lead to hours upon hours of debate ending in votes in the Democrat-run House and GOP-controlled Senate, where they are expected to be voted down.

"While it won’t be the first time that objections like this have been raised frivolously in Congress, it is unfortunately the first time they have been raised frivolously with the support of a candidate who’s actually trying to overturn an election," said Adav Noti, chief of staffat the Campaign Legal Center.

"It matters a lot because it's going to fuel the misinformation that's been coming out of the White House and has been doing some real damage to public confidence in the American democratic process."

Trump has repeatedly and falsely said he won reelection "in a landslide" and claimed "massive" fraud in Michigan's election. He has not provided credible evidence that would alter the outcome and neither have the GOP lawmakers pledging to object to Wednesday's count.

Biden won Michigan's election by over 154,000 votes, or 51%-48%, and state and federal courts rejected legal challenges by Trump and his allies.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials in other disputed states have said there's no evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct — something Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr has also said.

Benson, a Democrat, said Tuesday that state and local election officials have conducted more than 100 post-election audits demonstrating the integrity of Michigan’s election, "yet members of Congress are expected to parrot previously debunked false claims of election fraud on Wednesday in a partisan attempt to discredit Michigan’s election."

“By making false claims that undermine voters’ faith in our election, these elected officials demonstrate their shameless willingness to prioritize personal and partisan politics over the good of our country," Benson said.

Pence's limited role

Trump in recent days has publicly pressured Vice President Mike Pence to block the ratification of Biden's win, saying at a Georgia rally Monday that he hopes Pence "comes through for us."

Pence is set to preside over Wednesday's joint session, but legal experts say his role is ministerial and that he does not have unilateral power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors," as Trump claimed on Twitter.

"As the president of the Senate, in the presence of both houses of Congress, he opens the certificates, and the votes are counted. That’s the extent of the vice president’s role," said Richard Primus, a constitutional law scholar at the University of Michigan.

"There is no process for adjudicating the validity of the votes, and there’s nothing wrong with the votes, even if there were such a process."

Noti said the Pence's role as presiding officer is limited by federal law to making sure the administrative proceeding starts and finishes — he reads aloud how many electors go to each candidate and at the end announces the winner.

"The Framers of the Constitution and the folks who wrote the law governing this counting procedure were very aware that the presiding officer would often be a candidate in the election that was being counted," Noti said.

"That happens all the time. They knew that. And it would be insane to give a candidate in the election a say in who won the election. Of course they didn't do that. It's nonsense."

Michigan reps' plan

Reps. Walberg and Bergman in a Monday joint statement cited concerns raised by poll challengers and saying that Americans "deserve to know only legal votes are counted and reports regarding irregularities, fraud and failure to follow election laws are thoroughly investigated."

The pair called for an electoral commission to perform an emergency audit of election results in the 10 days before inauguration.

Three other Michigan Republicans — Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, John Moolenaar of Midland and freshman Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township — said they don't intend to object and will validate Biden's victory.

Moolenaar said late Tuesday that, while he had concerns about the election, including Benson taking "liberties" with absentee ballot applications, the Constitution says Congress' role Wednesday is counting and validating the Electoral College results.

"I care deeply about this country. I've made an oath to uphold the Constitution, and I'm going to do that tomorrow," Moolenaar said in a Facebook video.

Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, and Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, say they are open to hearing evidence of alleged fraud, but Huizenga said he does not intend to object to Michigan's results.

He questioned why the GOP state legislatures in states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania didn't assert themselves to challenge the results or take other action.

"They had that ability and didn't do that in Michigan and in these other states," Huizenga said.

Democrats push back

Democrats have argued that it's not logical for the presidential results of the contested states to face objection while the congressional elections from the same electoral process go unchallenged.

"I find it stunning," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing. "People who felt the election was accurate when they were sworn into their House seats on the same ballot as the presidential race can now say that there was fraud at the top of the ticket? But somehow if you went a few names down on the ballot and it was different?"

If Michigan is among the states challenged, both Democrats and Republicans representing the state in Congress intend to be part of the debate.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said her floor speech would focus in part on the "irresponsible harm" the scheme will have on the nation's democracy, describing it as an attack on each individual who cast a ballot.

"I ask you to really think about what you’re doing here today," she said in a message directed at Republican colleagues.

Stabenow said Democrats will be prepared for however many states are challenged. "We’ve heard as many as six, but we are certainly prepared for more," she said.

"We are hoping that after overwhelming defeats in the House and Senate, maybe after two or three states they will decide not to continue. But we will be prepared either way."

With a number of GOP senators saying they will join with Democrats to certify the results, bipartisan defeats for the challenges are expected in both chambers, she said. This is the last step before Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"The results are not in doubt," Stabenow said. "The only question is how long this goes on?"

