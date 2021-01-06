Michigan U.S. Reps. Kildee, Tlaib call for Trump's removal

Two Democratic U.S. House members from Michigan — Reps. Dan Kildee and Rashida Tlaib — called for President Donald Trump's removal from office Wednesday after a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The rioters breached the Capitol building as lawmakers debated whether to certify the election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump. One person, a woman was shot and died.

"President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief," tweeted Kildee, D-Flint Township, who is a part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership team. "After today's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment."

Tlaib, D-Detroit, said the chaos at the U.S. Capitol was "on Donald Trump, period."

"He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately," tweeted Tlaib, who is one of four members of the progressive "Squad" lawmakers who has clashed with House leadership.

Trump spoke to a crowd of his supporters in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday before they marched to the Capitol building. He also openly pressured Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the Electoral College results that made Biden the president-elect.

The president later tweeted that "everyone at the U.S. Capitol" should remain "peaceful." But he also tweeted that "these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away." Twitter removed that message, which was false because Trump didn't win the election.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said, "Trump has abdicated his job and is clearly not fit to be president."

Staff Writers Melissa Nann Burke and Riley Beggin contributed.