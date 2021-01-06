Police order evacuation of buildings on Hill as protesters breach Capitol

Associated Press

Washington — The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Pool reporters said Trump supporters stormed the east front barricade outside of the Capitol, and the building was "locked down." Protesters have breached building, according to the pool report.

"We are told there’s protesters in the building. House chamber is locked down," Detroit News reporter Melissa Nann Burke said.

At 2:16 p.m., shouting from the House gallery began and the House leadership tried to regain order in the chamber. At 2:19, the House recessed amid a Capitol lock-down.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress. It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.