Trump rages against Georgia vote while nodding to GOP’s defeats

Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump tacitly acknowledged that Republicans will lose control of the Senate, renewing his demand for Congress to reject states’ certified results of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday and to extend his presidency despite his defeat.

In tweets late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Trump made unfounded allegations that Georgia officials were counting fraudulent votes, though there’s no evidence of that. He did not directly concede that Democrats will sweep state’s Senate runoffs, but said the “fake voter tabulation process” makes it more important that congressional Republicans reject his own defeat and ignore voters.

Trump is due to speak Wednesday morning at a protest in Washington. It was scheduled to coincide with the formal counting of state electors in Congress, and stoked by Trump as he continues to dispute the results despite a series of court defeats and no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump has demanded that Vice President Mike Pence, who presides over Wednesday’s largely ceremonial session, block Biden’s victory somehow. Pence has no power to simply reject the results. Trump insisted in a campaign statement late Tuesday that Pence believes he has that power, while Pence’s office refused to say.

“Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

A total of 13 Republican senators have said they’ll object to the results in one or more states, but there’s no sign that the results will be rejected. The process is due to drag late into the night Wednesday or into Thursday and is all but certain to affirm Biden’s win.

Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were leading their races as of Wednesday morning. Each had declared victory, though the Associated Press has only declared Warnock the winner, while Ossoff’s margin is narrower. If both win, Democrats will take control of the Senate, as well as the White House and the House of Representatives.