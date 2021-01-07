Michigan Capitol temporarily closed Thursday because of 'a threat'

Lansing — The Michigan Capitol building has temporarily been closed to lawmakers and staff as law enforcement officers investigate a threat received Thursday morning.

The state House announced the closure in a message to its employees. The announcement came a day after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. House and Senate met inside.

"Michigan State Police are investigating," the message said of the threat. "You will be notified when the building is reopened."

The message didn't describe the nature of the threat that was being investigated, saying only that it was "received early this morning." A spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sessions of the U.S. House and Senate were interrupted at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday as rioters broke windows and got inside the building. Police put the Capitol on lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding, as well as senators and representatives, were evacuated.

The lawmakers resumed their work Wednesday night and certified Joe Biden's victory early Thursday.

The Michigan House and Senate aren't scheduled to be in session this week.

