Trump campaign lawyer asks to withdraw over Capitol Hill ‘crime’

Erik Larson

Bloomberg

A lawyer who represents President Donald Trump’s campaign in one of several defunct election lawsuits in Pennsylvania asked a federal judge for permission to withdraw from the case, saying he now thinks the suit helped “perpetrate a crime” – a reference to Wednesday’s chaos in Washington.

In a filing Thursday, lawyer Jerome Marcus told U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia that he has a “fundamental disagreement” with his client, who he said “insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant.”

“I believe that the filing of that and other cases was used by President Trump yesterday to incite people to violence,” Marcus said in the email. “I refer specifically to his urging people to come to Washington for a wild’ protest.”

Marcus represents the campaign in a Nov. 5 suit against city election officials. The campaign lost its emergency motion for an injunction, but the case wasn’t dismissed and didn’t go to trial. It remains active, seeking a court finding that election officials violated the law.

The lawsuit was “factually based” and resulted in a court-approved agreement on greater access for observers, Marcus said.

Trump and his allies filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits across the country as the president sought to reverse his election loss, which Democrats and some Republicans said would deprive millions of people of their votes.

Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.