State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud tests positive for COVID-19

Lansing — State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, said Friday he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the 11th lawmaker to publicly reveal a coronavirus diagnosis.

In a statement, Hammoud, a third-term lawmaker, said he was feeling well and recovering at home.

“Although the Michigan Legislature is scheduled to reconvene next week, I will return to session once it is safe for me to do so," he said. "I believe that transparency, trust and safety continue to be paramount."

As of Friday, Michigan had reported 516,376 overall cases of COVID-19 and 13,132 deaths linked to the virus. According to state data, 363,611 residents are considered recovered.

There has been a string of infections among Michigan lawmakers. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, eight Michigan House members have tested positive, according to data released by the House on Dec. 9. Seven of them have publicly revealed positive diagnostic tests. The House does not release the names of those who test positive and leaves the decision up to lawmakers themselves.

Other House members have revealed positive antibody tests, which can reveal a past infection.

Since March, three Michigan state senators — Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint; Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte; and Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township — have announced positive COVID-19 tests.

One Michigan lawmaker, state Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29 from an illness that his family believed was linked to the coronavirus.

Hammoud, who a past health adviser for the Henry Ford Health System, was first elected in November 2016. He represents the state's 15th state House district.

