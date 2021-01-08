Twitter permanently bans President Trump

Bloomberg

Washington – Twitter Inc. permanently banned U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal account for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended Wednesday for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the U.S. Capitol. One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent.”

