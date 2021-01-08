'It can never happen again': Peters to probe Capitol attack as Homeland Security chair
Twitter permanently bans President Trump

Bloomberg
Washington – Twitter Inc. permanently banned U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal account for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed.

President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended Wednesday for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the U.S. Capitol. One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent.”

A screenshot of President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account shortly after it was banned by the company on Jan. 8, 2021.

This story is breaking news. Check back for updates.

