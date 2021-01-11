Michigan begins paying extra $300 to state's unemployed

Lansing — Michigan has begun issuing $300 supplemental payments to unemployed residents, according to a Monday announcement from the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Under federal relief legislation signed last month, the payments will go to an estimated 365,000 people on regular state unemployment insurance and extended benefit programs. The supplemental payment brings the maximum weekly payment in Michigan up to $662.

The supplemental money is payable from Dec. 27 through March 13. It provides an additional $300 per week for all unemployment recipients getting at least $1 for the week. Claimants don't need to take any action to receive the additional benefit, which will be paid after they certify, according to the agency's announcement.

The announcement added that workers on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation "continue to have no actions to take at this time." They will not be able to complete certifications and payments will not be issued for weeks after Dec. 26 until the technical updates to the unemployment insurance system are completed.

"This will only be a disruption and claimants will be made whole once the extensions are fully implemented," a press release said. "An estimated completion date is not available at this time."

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 11 additional weeks of benefits for individuals who have exhausted their state benefits. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides benefits to individuals who would not typically be eligible for unemployment, including gig workers.

President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion COVID-19 and federal spending plan into law on Dec. 27.

Michigan has experienced increased unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. Indoor dining at restaurants remains suspended in the state through at least Friday.

cmauger@detroitnews.com