Michigan reps split on impeachment as Dems push to remove Trump

Six Democrats from Michigan co-sponsored an article of impeachment introduced Monday in the U.S. House charging President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his part in the pro-Trump mob that last week attacked the U.S. Capitol.

But as House Democrats rushed to set up an impeachment vote as early as Wednesday, some Republican lawmakers warned the effort would needlessly whip up emotions across the country again and prompt possible additional demonstrations.

GOP U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton told WJR Radio on Monday that the impeachment effort is "just done out of bitterness by a speaker who wants to extract one last pound of flesh.”

Walberg said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, was only advancing the impeachment push in a bid to be the first speaker to impeach a sitting president twice. By the time the process is complete, he said, the president would have a week left in office.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Flint Township Democrat, said even if the process is drawn out or the conviction occurs after Trump has left the White House, it is important for lawmakers to exercise the authority they have to "rein in a rogue presidency."

"The fact that we will say to the world that we don't tolerate this, and we won't tolerate this person ever allowing his shadow to glance upon the doorstep of the American government again," Kildee said Monday on CNN. "That's an important statement that I think has to be made even if it takes months."

House Republicans on Monday blocked a measure calling on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet to remove him under the 25th Amendment, setting up a Tuesday vote on the resolution.

Democratic leadership indicated they would give Pence one day after passing the resolution to take action, but in the meantime they intended to proceed on a parallel path toward impeachment. The currently Republican-controlled Senate does not come back into session until Jan. 19, but the chamber is expected to be run by the Democrats after Georgia's two new Democratic senators are seated and a 50-50 tie is broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, said Trump had proven himself a threat and a danger to the republic and must be removed.

"We are in a moment of crisis, a national security crisis, and we need to use the tools in our toolbox to exercise our Constitution and to bring some calm," Stevens told CNN. “This is a catalytic moment in which we need to act quickly and expeditiously."

A violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, ransacking offices and forcing lawmakers and staffers into hiding for hours until law enforcement regained control.

A Capitol police officer died after engaging with rioters, and a woman in was shot and killed as intruders attempted to break into the House chamber. Three others died from medical emergencies during the incident.

The rioters, who were encouraged by Trump, descended as Congress was counting the Electoral College votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Walberg echoed comments from U.S> Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, on Monday, saying that the "president touched a hot stove last Wednesday, and I don't think he'll touch it again."

Lawmakers later reconvened and voted to ratify Biden's victory in the wee hours of Thursday over the objections of GOP lawmakers to certain disputed states' election results.

Walberg, along with Michigan Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and Lisa McClain of Bruce Township, were among over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Walberg told WJR he'd cast his vote again to object in order to address unproven claims of election fraud. A deeper investigation, he said, would allow the country to avoid the appearance of a "banana republic" in the future.

Still, Walberg said he accepts the final election results and will be at Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.

"This is what America does and we do it every four years, whether we like it or not," Walberg said. "We still are Americans and we need to move forward.”

McClain, a pro-Trump lawmaker in office just one week, is opposed to impeachment.

“I am focused on moving forward and a peaceful transition of power. I believe in the Constitution, and now that the election has been certified, it is time to accept a new administration," McClain said in a Monday statement.

"Impeachment only incites division. I will do my part to ensure that the policies implemented by President Trump including lower taxes, less regulation and free market principles last beyond his presidency and continue to benefit Michiganders.”

McClain has not said whether she will attend Biden's inauguration.

GOP freshman Rep. Peter Meijer, who represents the Grand Rapids area, has not said how he would vote on impeachment but over the weekend sharply criticized some of his Republican colleagues for failing to own responsibility for the violence that had occurred Wednesday.

"While a dead woman’s blood dried mere feet from our chamber, other Republican colleagues doubled down, repeating lies of a stolen election, baselessly deflecting blame for the Capitol assault from Trump loyalists to Antifa, doing whatever they could to justify, equivocate, rationalize or otherwise avoid taking responsibility for the consequences of their actions,” Meijer wrote in a Detroit News op-ed.

Meijer also relayed the story of a freshman colleague he encountered at the voting terminal on the House floor, who told him efforts to overturn the election were wrong, but that he feared for his family members' safety. "Profoundly shaken, my colleague voted to overturn," he writes.

"An angry mob succeeded in threatening at least one member of Congress from performing what that member understood was a constitutional responsibility," Meijer wrote.

At least 211 House Democrats had signed on to the article of impeachment introduced Monday, including Dingell and Kildee and Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township and Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills.

It was not clear whether Michigan's seventh Democrat, Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, would sponsor the measure.

Slotkin last week said she preferred that Pence and the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment but that she "will be ready to consider other steps, such as impeachment, in the short time we have left."

Slotkin also supports a "rigorous process of censure" for any members of Congress that incited violence, either in speeches to the protesters or in the media.

"If you egged on those who sought to overturn the will of the people — even if later you put out platitudes that you regret what happened," Slotkin said. "That's what we call accountability."

Asked Monday if the Democrat-led House would look at censuring or expelling lawmakers who had objected, Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn did not answer a reporter on Capitol Hill.

"I'm focused on holding the president accountable to what happened to our democracy and the attack on our democracy Wednesday," Dingell told reporters after presiding over Monday's House proceedings.

"I read last night that one of our colleagues was telling people (on Twitter) where Nancy Pelosi was" in the Capitol, Dingell added. "That's just inexcusable."

Dingell did not identify the lawmaker she was referring to.

