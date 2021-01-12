GOP Rep. Upton says he will vote to impeach Trump

Republican Rep. Fred Upton of west Michigan will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Upton, a centrist from St. Joseph, is among the first congressional Republicans to take that stance, following House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, New York Rep. John Katkoand Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Freshman GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who represents the Grand Rapids area, also is "strongly considering" backing Trump's impeachment.

"What we saw on Wednesday left the president unfit for office," Meijer told WXMI-TV on Monday.

Upton's declaration comes on the eve of a planned vote Wednesday in the Democrat-controlled House to impeach Trump for a second time.

Upton voted no on both impeachment articles in 2019.

Michigan's seven House Democrats have co-sponsored the article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his part in the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

But other Michigan Republicans dismissed the effort as too divisive.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, has said with so few days to go before Biden's inauguration, "it’s hard for me to see how impeachment will do anything but further divide our nation."

"There are election reforms that need to be enacted. We must finish our fight against COVID-19 by protecting Americans and reversing its effects on our economy," Huizenga said on Facebook.

"Impeachment proceedings will derail these objectives, deepen divides and make unifying our nation even more difficult if not impossible."

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, told WJR-AM (760) on Monday that the impeachment effort is "just done out of bitterness by a speaker who wants to extract one last pound of flesh.”

House lawmakers were voting Tuesday evening on a separate resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment. But Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before the vote that he wouldn’t do so.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation,” Pence wrote in the letter.

Upton and Meijer are also urging the U.S. Congress to censure Trump for his part in inciting the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Upton and Meijer joined five GOP colleagues in the House on Tuesday to introduce a resolution to censure and condemn the president "for trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 presidential election and violating his oath of office on January 6."

The resolution affirms Democrat Joe Biden as the president "duly elected" on Nov. 3.

“A peaceful transfer of power from one presidential administration to the next is the bedrock of the American republic," said Upton, the most senior Michigan Republican in Congress.

"Last Wednesday that bedrock was almost destroyed. President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions, and a censure is appropriate."

The Republicans' censure resolution specifically calls Trump out for his speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, where he repeated false claims about winning the election "by a landslide."

The text also quotes other statements by Trump that "in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘'if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’.'"

The censure resolution also raises Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he urged him to ‘‘find’’ enough votes to overturn the Georgia presidential election results and threatened Raffensperger if he failed to do so.

The resolution says Trump "gravely endangered" national security, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and "imperiled" a co-equal branch of government and "thereby betrayed his trust as president."

Trump on Tuesday expressed no regrets for his role in fomenting the mob that attacked the Capitol last week as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s victory.

"People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said.

Rioters breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, ransacking offices and forcing lawmakers and staffers into hiding for hours until law enforcement regained control.

A Capitol police officer died after engaging with rioters and law enforcement fatally shot a woman as intruders attempted to break into the House chamber. Three others died from medical emergencies during the chaos.

