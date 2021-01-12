Lansing council leader wants National Guard deployed amid turmoil

Lansing — Peter Spadafore, the president of the Lansing City Council, says Michigan needs to be "prepared for the worst" and wants the National Guard deployed ahead of potential armed protests at the Capitol.

In a Tuesday letter to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Spadafore urged Schor to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deploy the Michigan National Guard "to help ensure that any First Amendment activities remain peaceful and that our residents are safe."

"What has been reported could very well be overblown, and these demonstrations may not reflect what we saw unfold in Washington, D.C., last week, but I believe it is imperative we take every precaution to ensure the best possible outcome to ensure the safety of our residents and those that peacefully gather," Spadafore wrote.

The letter came six days after thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to count electoral votes. Lawmakers had to evacuate their chambers, five people died, dozens of people have been arrested, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the insurrection.

In an interview, Schor said requesting the support of the National Guard "is certainly an option." The mayor said he hopes to make a decision on Tuesday or Wednesday and added that officials are monitoring information they're receiving.

To residents of his city who are nervous about what's ahead, Schor said, “My recommendation right now is on Sunday and again on the 20th ... to stay away from the Capitol building."

The FBI has warned of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitals ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. On Friday, the social media platform Twitter said plans for potential armed protests had already begun, including "a proposed secondary attack on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings" on Sunday.

A document that's been circulated online calls for an "armed march" on all state capitol buildings on Sunday.

"When democracy is destroyed, refuse to be silenced," the document says.

On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support the Wisconsin Capitol Police. Also, on Monday,the Michigan Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of guns inside Michigan's Capitol, which has experienced a series of protests over the last 10 months.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the building is currently only open when there is official business taking place inside.

