Ex-Michigan health director: If Snyder can be prosecuted, any official can be

Jim Haveman, the former director of Michigan's health department, blasted Wednesday the looming charges against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder and members of his administration for their handling of the Flint water crisis.

Haveman, a longtime state official who served as the health director for two years during Snyder's administration as well as a mental health department director and health department director under Gov. John Engler, labeled the former Republican governor an "honorable person." He warned that the charges, which are expected to be announced Thursday, would have lasting repercussions.

"If Gov. Snyder can be prosecuted, any public official can be prosecuted," Haveman said.

Snyder, aide Rich Baird and Nick Lyon, who became health director after Haveman departed, have been informed they will face criminal charges resulting from Flint's water crisis.

They are among up to 10 individuals who are set to be formally indicted after Attorney General Dana Nessel's office launched a new investigation into the water scandal in 2019 after the Democrat took office.

A grand jury in Genesee County has been examining evidence for months with those who've been called before it not authorized to speak about their experiences, according to another source. The Flint water crisis contaminated the city's drinking water with lead and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15 while Snyder was governor.

Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said Tuesday that it was "about time" that Snyder faced charges.

"All evidence pointed to him that he knew, that he knew what was going on," she said. "It was a cover-up for 18 long months that something was going on with Flint and the water."

Snyder’s urban aide, Harvey Hollins, told a court in October 2017 that he informed the governor about the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in December 2015, contradicting Snyder’s past testimony to Congress that he first learned of it in January 2016.

In a letter to a congressional panel in 2017, Snyder maintained that he first learned of the outbreak in January 2016.

"My testimony was truthful and I stand by it," the then-governor wrote.

Snyder would not be the first former Michigan governor to face charges. John Swainson, who was a Michigan Supreme Court justice and a former governor, was accused of accepting a bribe in 1975. He was eventually found to be innocent, according to the Michigan Supreme Court Historical Society.

Lyon previously faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of misconduct in office connected to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 12 people. Those charges were brought by Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, who worked under then-Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican.

Lyon "had the ability" to know how many Legionnaires' disease deaths there were in the Flint area and had the "power" as the state's health chief to protect lives and "enforce laws" to that end, District Judge David Goggins ruled in August 2018 in deciding Lyon would stand trial.

The charges were later dropped after Nessel took office in 2019. The department needed time “to conduct a full and complete investigation," it said.

Haveman has defended Lyon throughout. He contended Wednesday that the expected charges against Snyder, Lyon and Baird would have a "chilling effect" on other public officials.

“When you start criminalizing the discretionary decision-making of epidemiologists and public health officials, we are on a slippery slope," Haveman said. .

On Tuesday, Nessel's spokeswoman Courtney Covington said the investigation in "ongoing."

"The team is working diligently, though and we do hope to have an announcement on the status of that investigation soon," she said.

Brian Lennon, an attorney who represents Snyder, said it's "outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against" the former two-term Republican governor.

"Coming from an administration that claims to be above partisan politics, it is deeply disappointing to see pure political motivation driving charging decisions," Lennon added.

