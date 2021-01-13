House impeaches Trump with GOP Reps. Meijer, Upton voting yes

Washington — The U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump for a historic second time Wednesday afternoon, with two Republican congressmen from west Michigan joining eight other Republicans to vote yes.

The vote, which broke down 232-197, came one week after a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer, who represents the Grand Rapids area, issued a statement shortly before the vote saying that "with the facts at hand, I believe the article of impeachment to be accurate."

"The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week. With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump," Meijer said in a statement.

Meijer joined U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, the state's most senior Republican in Congress, who announced late Tuesday that he would support the article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his part in the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

"I’m going to do the right thing," Upton told The Detroit News. "The Constitution has to come first, I’m sorry. The president’s failure to take any blame for what happened last week is inexcusable."

Upton said he made his decision as he flew back to Washington and watched reports of Trump characterizing his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday’s rally as "totally appropriate" and expressing no regrets for the violent mob attacking the Capitol.

"Calling these people 'patriots' as they were looting the Capitol? They're almost worse than the British when they burned it down," Upton said with anger in his voice.

"I talked to members, Republicans and Democrats who were on the floor, and they're scared out of their minds.

"They had gallows constructed on the East Lawn. They were absolutely going to try to kidnap the vice president, the speaker and other members of Congress and execute them. That was their plan. I'm absolutely convinced. He tried to undermine the election."

The voting beganshortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in a Capitol that looked much different than a week ago, with hundreds of armed National Guard troops roaming the corridors and lined up along a 7-foot fence around the perimeter of the campus.

Members also had to pass through newly installed metal detectors to enter the House floor — frustrating many who complained about waiting in line to vote.

The new security measures were installed in the wake of the violent mob that breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, ransacking offices and forcing lawmakers and staffers into hiding for hours until law enforcement regained control.

A Capitol police officer died after engaging with rioters and law enforcement fatally shot a woman as she and other intruders attempted to break into the House chamber. Three others died from medical emergencies during the chaos.

"The one man who could have restored order, prevented the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Police officer, and avoided the desecration of our Capitol shrank from leadership when our country needed it most," Meijer said.

He added that Trump had "betrayed and misled millions" with his unproven claims of a “stolen election” and quoted the president encouraging loyalists that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more.”

"This vote is not a victory. It isn’t a victory for my party, and it isn’t the victory the Democrats might think it is. I'm not sure it is a victory for our country," Meijer said. "But it is a call to action for us to reflect on these events and seek ways to correct them."

The Iraq veteran, who was just sworn into office 10 days ago, noted that he holds the seat once occupied by former President Gerald Ford, who pardoned Richard Nixon, but only after Nixon's resignation and acceptance of responsibility.

"Since last week, the president has accepted no responsibility for the violence his rhetoric and actions inspired," Meijer said.

Asked by reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday whether he was worried about political backlash or a primary challenge, Meijer replied: "Time will tell."

Other GOP lawmakers criticized Democrats for pushing to remove Trump without impeachment hearings or even an investigation, especially with a narrowly divided Senate that's expected to ultimately acquit the president.President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated in one week on Jan. 20.

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman, who represents the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan, said he would continue to "unequivocally denounce these actions and all who participated in these riots."

"Today’s vote to impeach the President, without even a single hearing, is unprecedented and simply more of the same divisiveness — making no effort to heal our wounds," Bergman said.

Other GOP members in Michigan's delegation are also firmly opposed, including Reps. Bill Huizenga of Holland, Tim Walberg of Tipton,John Moolenaar of Midland and Lisa McClain of Bruce Township. Several agreed the effort would further divide the nation.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, countered that what's truly divisive is her colleagues' denial that the president is "dangerous."

"It's their denial that he launched an attack on the Capitol. It could have been so much worse. They erected a noose. Colleagues live-tweeted the whereabouts of the Speaker of the House. They left human feces in the halls of the Capitol," Tlaib said. "That's how much he has given rein to launch this kind of viral attack."

Tlaib did praise her Republican colleagues who were "finally speaking up," despite threats from some angry Trump supporters.

“I know some are sincerely fearful — have been in tears because they feel very much that their life is in danger. I believe that,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of courage, but they have to be honest and put the truth at the center of the decision of whether or not he needs to be impeached.”

Huizenga of Holland said Trump should take some responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6, wishing the president had put out a more forceful call to his supporters to stand down. But he noted that Trump didn't explicitly tell the crowd to use violence.

"This resolution is pretty thin gruel when it comes to high crimes and misdemeanors. This seems more about political theater than anything. Having something much more in line of a censure would make far more sense, but that’s not going to happen," Huizenga said in an interview.

"If the speaker is really serious about healing the country, this is not the path towards that."

Michigan's seven House Democrats have co-sponsored the article of impeachment.

As debate got underway Wednesday, Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, argued Trump had used his megaphone "to organize a campaign of outright lies to overturn a free and fair election.

"He summoned and incited a mob of domestic terrorists to fight like hell and sent them to ransack this Capitol in order to prevent us from formalizing his election loss. It was a grotesque orgy of deadly white supremacism, anti-Semitism and strong-man rule," Levin said on the House floor.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, noted that leaders had called on Trump for help, "but he did not listen."

"Some may say impeachment is political. Some may cry it is divisive. But madam speaker, our obligation to our constitution is anything but," Stevens said on the floor.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said during a Congressional Black Caucus hearing Wednesday that she was one of those being told to shelter on the House floor, given a gas mask and hurriedly evacuated.

"This is serious. People have died, and just God’s grace kept us all alive," she said.

Rep. Daniel Kildee, D-Flint, said the president encouraged his supporters to stage last week's "deadly attack" and noted his oath is to uphold the Constitution against "all enemies foreign and domestic."

"If inciting an insurrection does not warrant impeachment, nothing does," he said.

