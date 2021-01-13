Michigan senator: Block Whitmer appointees until COVID restrictions are lifted

Lansing — Republicans in the Michigan Senate should block appointments made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer until she lifts business restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, a key lawmaker said Wednesday.

Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, proposed the idea in a press release on Wednesday, the same day Whitmer is expected to extend a ban on indoor dining at bars and restaurants through the end of the month. The current closure is set to expire on Friday night.

"Michigan is one of only a handful of states still prohibiting indoor dining but — unlike other states with closed restaurants — Michigan doesn’t have plans or metrics in place to set a path for reopening," Stamas said. "As long as the governor rejects the importance of thousands of restaurants and small businesses she continues to shut down, then we should reject her appointments."

Stamas, who owns a restaurant in Midland, said his goal is "to bring the governor to the table on COVID-19 issues and understand that the Legislature plays an important role in our representative government."

Many of Whitmer's appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Her office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

