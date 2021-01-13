Shirkey tested positive for COVID over the holidays, office says

Lansing — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays but is now recovered, his office said Wednesday.

The Clarklake Republican believed he was exposed to the virus Dec. 19, one day after the Senate's last day of session, but didn't test positive until Dec. 23.

He reported the test to the Senate Business Office after his diagnosis, Shirkey's spokeswoman Amber McCann said Wednesday.

"Sen. Shirkey experienced a fever and was fatigued," she said. "He quarantined and recovered at home."

Shirkey is the 12th lawmaker to publicly disclose a positive diagnosis.

In the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint; Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte; and Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, have announced they tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March, eight Michigan House members have tested positive, according to data released by the House on Dec. 9, but only seven have revealed their diagnosis.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died March 29 from an illness his family believed was linked to the virus.

Two other House members have revealed positive antibody tests, indicating a past infection.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.