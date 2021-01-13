Gov. Whitmer expected to announce Feb. 1 restaurant reopening Wednesday

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected Wednesday afternoon to announce her plans for allowing indoor dining at restaurants and bars to resume on Feb. 1.

The governor will hold a press conference at noon Wednesday, two days before the state's epidemic order, which bans indoor dining, is set to expire on Friday night.

Whitmer will be joined at the event by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive; Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; and Tricia Foster, the state's chief operating officer.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, which represents bars and restaurants, posted Tuesday on Facebook that it expects Whitmer to announce bars and eateries can reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 1.

The plan will give owners time to work with their supply chains and figure out staffing, the group said. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants has been suspended in Michigan since Nov. 18 amid an increasing in COVID-19 inflections.

Michigan's COVID-19 metrics are in a better position than they were in late November. But there remain concerns about a potential uptick caused by holiday gatherings.

Hospitalizations tied to the virus are trending downward, and last week, the rate of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 8.9%. During the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the rate hit 14.2%.

The state reported 21,955 new coronavirus cases last week. The total was up from the previous week but well below the 50,892 cases reported the week of Nov. 15-21, the week the governor initially closed indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

