Biden hires former Obama official Anita Dunn as senior adviser

Jordan Fabian

Bloomberg

Former Obama White House communications chief Anita Dunn will become a senior adviser to incoming President Joe Biden, his transition office said on Friday.

In hiring Dunn, a veteran Democratic operative, Biden is bringing in a trusted aide from his campaign to help advance his early agenda from inside the West Wing. Dunn’s role is expected to be temporary and she plans to return to her public affairs firm, SKDKnickerbocker, later this year.

Also joining the administration as deputy assistant to the president is Kurt Campbell, chairman of the board of Center for a New American Security and a former State Department official under President Barack Obama. Campbell will coordinate Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council.

The announcements show Biden’s reliance on veterans of the Obama administration to fill key roles at the outset of his administration. Previously announced hires who worked in the Obama administration include incoming White House Chief of staff Ron Klain and Susan Rice, who will run the domestic policy council. Secretary of State nominee Anthony Blinken was deputy secretary of State under Obama and national security adviser to Biden as vice president.

Dunn took on a major role on Biden’s campaign and helped usher it through the primary and general elections. She will work closely with incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

Biden’s office also announced several additions to the White House press and communications shops, including TJ Ducklo as a deputy to Psaki. Ducklo served as national press secretary to the Biden campaign.

“At a time when American families are facing numerous challenges, these appointees will strengthen our administration’s ability to convey information to the American people and be integral in our team’s efforts to build our nation back better,” Biden said in a statement.

Adam Schultz, the lead photographer for Biden’s campaign, will serve in the same role in the White House. Drew Heskett will be the presidential videographer.

Matthew Hill, a top spokesman for Biden’s inaugural committee, will become senior associate communications director. Khanya Brann will be senior communications assistant.

Campaign aides Ike Hajinazarian, Seth Schuster and Rykia Dorsey Craig will be regional communications directors in the White House.