Eerie quiet in nation's capital as inauguration week begins

Washington —The downtown of the nation's capital proved eerily quiet Sunday — the first of four days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden when officials expected potential armed protests to the transfer of power from President Donald Trump.

Thirteen Metro stations closest to the National Mall, the White House and the Capitol building were shuttered as the weekend began. Thousands of National Guard members patrolled the downtown area, cordoned off to the public by heavy, tall fencing topped with barbed wire.

Around 7,000 troops patrolled the nation’s capital as of Thursday, according to the National Guard. That number will grow up to nearly 25,000 by Inauguration Day, they said — five times more than are currently serving in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

Many curious pedestrians walked the city's streets near the White House, observing the National Guard troops and police officers.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests in state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration on Jan. 20, according to an internal bulletin first reported by ABC News. Some armed protesters showed up in Lansing Sunday on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.

But in the days since the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, far right provocateurs have been stripped of their social media channels, making it more difficult to organize a cohesive protest, and those remaining have warned to stay away from Washington as the security apparatus bears down on the city.

Experts have warned that that may turn focus to “soft targets” such as newsrooms, officials’ homes, and state capitals. Military-style vehicles and police troopers patrolled Lansing’s Capitol complex and surrounding areas Sunday morning, though no armed protests or other issues had been reported by around 10 a.m.

Road closures past Union Station near the Capitol and up to K Street near the White House prevented cars or buses from traveling within blocks of the area which, just over 10 days ago, was the site of thousands protesting in support of Trump’s false claims of election fraud as members of Congress met to certify the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

The protest on Jan. 6 became violent when hundreds of Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building, knocking down barriers, fighting with police officers, scaling the walls and breaking windows, and then prowling through the halls, some calling out threats against leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lawmakers, media and staff were forced to hide in the chambers of Congress and then were evacuated from the building. Five people died, including one police officer, one rioter, and three people who died from medical emergencies.

At the protest shortly before the attempted insurrection, Trump told the crowd “we’re going to have to fight much harder” and urged them to walk down to the Capitol. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said.

The U.S. House impeached Trump earlier this week, arguing he incited the siege on the building, making him the first president in American history to be impeached twice. House Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans in voting to remove him from office, including Michigan GOP Reps. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph.

