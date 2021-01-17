Live updates: Michigan State Police troopers converge on Lansing ahead of potential protest

Lansing — Dozens of Michigan State Police troopers and military-style vehicles were gathering at the state Capitol Sunday morning ahead of an expected protest by supporters of President Donald Trump.

As snow fell in Lansing, about 100 troopers — some wearing face shields — walked in a group from a parking garage toward the Capitol, where they were given equipment. From there, smaller groups of troopers went to different buildings in the downtown area, including the office building of the Michigan Senate.

In addition to the troopers, military style vehicles were parked Sunday morning west of the Capitol building in a plaza area where state employees take breaks or eat their lunches during normal times.

An unknown number of protesters are expected to meet at the Capitol as part of nationwide demonstrations. By 10 a.m., the lawn in front of the building was quiet.

The Sunday events come three days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday and 11 days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to count electoral votes. Lawmakers had to evacuate their chambers, five people died, dozens of people were arrested and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the insurrection.

In preparation for more unrest, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan National Guard, and a fence was erected around the state Capitol building. Also, the first-floor windows of the George W. Romney Building, which houses the governor's offices, and other retail storefronts in downtown Lansing were boarded up.

The city of Lansing closed off streets surrounding the Capitol on Sunday morning. Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green encouraged residents to avoid the downtown area Sunday unless they have an "intentional purpose" to be there.

"The city of Lansing is prepared," Green said on Friday. "We are very confident about our preparedness.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation last week warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. Flyers sent to lawmakers indicated there would be an armed march on the Michigan Capitol Sunday.

Special agent Tim Waters of the FBI's Detroit Division said the agency has opened "numerous investigations" in Michigan related to people involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Major Gen. Paul Rogers of the Michigan National Guard said "elements" of the guard had been activated to help protect people, facilities and key infrastructure. Rogers declined to identify the number of personnel participating.

"I will ensure you that our response is significant," Rogers said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Capitol is only open to the public when there is official business taking place inside. On Monday, the Michigan Capitol Commission voted to ban the open carry of guns inside the building, which has experienced a series of protests over the last 10 months.

