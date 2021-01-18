Michigan nurse to sing at COVID memorial ahead of Biden inauguration

Washington — A Michigan nurse whose performance of "Amazing Grace" at a Livonia hospital went viral last year will sing at a nationwide memorial for those who have died from the coronavirus ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Nurse Lori Marie Key, 29, is set to sing "Amazing Grace" as part of the tribute ceremony to be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, organizers said.

Key worked in a COVID-19 unit at the peak of the pandemic last year. A video of her singing "Amazing Grace" during a shift change at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia in April went viral online, and she later appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"These last few weeks have been challenging, but we just have to remember why we're here and that is to be here for our patients, especially during this difficult time," Key told the network.

"We are a Catholic healthcare system, and we try to also promote spiritual healing. Even myself, sometimes I will say a bedside prayer with my patients if they request it. Especially right now, we need prayer more than ever spiritually."

The COVID-19 memorial is to be Biden's first stop upon arriving in Washington on Tuesday ahead of his inauguration. The memorial is designed with 400 lights around the reflecting pool to honor the 400,000 American lives lost to COVID.

Cities and towns across the nation, including Dearborn, have said they will join in the tribute for a national moment of unity at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by illuminating iconic buildings such as the Empire State Building in New York and the Space Needle in Seattle.

Also participating in Tuesday's memorial are Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, who will deliver the invocation, and gospel singer Yolanda Adams, who will sing "Hallelujah."

