Gov. Whitmer to discuss Michigan's budget, economic recovery

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference on Michigan's economy Tuesday afternoon, four days after financial experts unveiled rosier than previously expected revenue projections for the state.

The 2 p.m. event will feature state Budget Director David Massaron and state Treasurer Rachel Eubanks.

The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus have slammed Michigan's economy since the state reported its first cases on March 10. The unemployment rate reached 24% in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was down to 6.9% in November, slightly above the national rate of 6.7%.

But federal assistance and improvements in the state's economy have increased state tax revenue above past forecasts. Michigan's tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 is coming in $1.2 billion higher than was predicted in August — still about $505 million lower than last year's revenue — state finance officials reported Friday during the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference in Lansing.

A Senate Fiscal Agency report indicated the state has surpluses in last year's budget that closed at the end of September. There is a $2.5 billion surplus in the General Fund and a $1.2 billion surplus in the School Aid Fund.

Michigan's metrics for tracking the spread of COVID-19 have also improved. Last week brought 12-week lows for the number of new infections and the rate of tests bringing positive results.

Republicans in the state Legislature have called on Whitmer, a Democrat, to reopen indoor dining at restaurants and bars, which has been suspended since Nov. 18. Whitmer's administrationhas said it plans to allow indoor dining to resume on Feb. 1.

On Jan. 8, state Rep. Thomas Albert, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said the governor must move toward loosening restrictions on Michigan's economy "before the Legislature can have meaningful conversations about the next steps in allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds."

In an interview with Jackson TV this week, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, indicated the Legislature could be “more aggressive with budgets” or appointments if Whitmer continues restrictions through her health department.

“Until she starts treating the Legislature as an equal branch of government, I think there’s going to be some consequences,” Shirkey said.

In December, Congress approved another $900 billion in COVID-19 relief. An estimated $3.7 billion of that spending will go to Michigan, where it can be allocated by the Legislature, according to a House spokesman.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.