How to watch inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

The great majority of people won't be able to witness the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States in person.

But President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in — like most big events during the COVID-19 pandemic — will be live-streamed and televised across various platforms.

The inauguration will take place Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol and be followed a few hours later by a parade with contingents of performers mostly participating virtually from other states. Michigan will be represented by a mounted police drill team from a variety of cities across the state.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to attend the inauguration, the first time a sitting president has missed the ceremony of his successor since Andrew Jackson. Vice President Mike Pence does plan to attend.

Most of Michigan's congressional delegation plans to attend the ceremony, with the exception of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who, along with others, voiced concerns about security.

As of last week, Michigan's U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, and Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, were still deciding whether to attend.

Security has been tightened significantly in and around the Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters.

The city center is largely on locked, with streets blocked, tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement station in the area and high fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol.

What: Inauguration of President Joe Biden

When: Noon, Wednesday.

Where to watch: detroitnews.com, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN.

The inauguration parade will be live-streamed at 3:15 p.m. the same day.

What: Inauguration parade

When: 3:15 p.m., Wednesday:

Where to watch: President Joe Biden's inauguration watch site and other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

